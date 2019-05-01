Mark Keller retired four years ago after working as a soil scientist with the United States Department of Agriculture.
He and his wife, Pam, moved from eastern Oregon to a home between Lebanon and Sweet Home. As they began to put down roots in the community, they looked for volunteer opportunities and settled on FISH of Lebanon.
“We really liked the program. They do quite a few good, local things,” Keller said. “We’re helping people on a one-to-one basis, and what could be more fun than giving away food.”
The Kellers are among the 62 individuals who currently volunteer with the organization. Valerie Lacer, the president of FISH of Lebanon for the past 20 years, said she could use a dozen more.
“FISH of Lebanon is made possible by all the great volunteers that we have,” Lacer said.
She said the volunteers play key roles in helping to pick up, organize and distribute the vast quantities of food the non-profit organization provides to the community. Other individuals support programs which help individuals obtain government identification and driver’s licenses.
Volunteers are also needed to staff the organization’s hotline, which takes calls from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday through Friday.
“We have a lot of volunteers, but we need a lot of volunteers,” Lacer said.
The organization was founded in 1976 and the food pantry has been located in the basement of the First Presbyterian Church, 145 W. Ash Street, since 1977.
The food pantry is open on Tuesday and Friday afternoons. On Friday, April 26, the pantry provided food for 97 people in 31 families.
In 2018, FISH served food to 7,575 people in 2,217 families.
The food pantry is the most well-known service offered by FISH, but the organization offers a wide range of assistance to individuals and families. The non-profit provides financial assistance with rent, utility bills, prescriptions, and other individual needs.
“There was a lady who recently called who needed a battery for her wheelchair. It was $300 and we raised funds for that,” Lacer said.
One area of growing need is assistance with rent. In 2014, FISH provided rent support to 47 families. That held steady in 2015 (51 families) and 2016 (48 families). But requests climbed in 2017 as 78 families received assistance and went even higher in 2018, with 106 families getting help.
During the first three months of this year, FISH provided rent support to 26 families. FISH offers $200 per family, per year in rental assistance.
The organization has received two grants this year which will help fulfill its mission. Samaritan Health Services provided a $7,500 grant in January which will cover operational costs and support the rent payment program, among others.
And in April, FISH received a $1,000 grant from the Pacific Power Foundation specifically to support the rent payment program.
Lacer said the grants are important because no donations from the public are used for the organization’s operational budget. Grant funds and donations from volunteers provide all of the organizational support.
“All donations, money that comes in, goes right back into the community. We have no paid positions and overhead is not taken from the donations,” Lacer said.
This is also a key time of year for fundraising. FISH will hold its annual flower basket sale at 9 a.m. Saturday, May 11 in the parking lot of the former Mega Foods location. They have a supply of 200 baskets, which will be sold for $25 each.
“The flowers always sell out early,” Lacer said. “Last year they sold 200 baskets by 2 p.m.”
