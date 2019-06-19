I made it, I graduated! On Thursday, June 13, Linn-Benton Community College’s (LBCC) Nursing Class of 2019 had its pinning ceremony at Boulder Falls in Lebanon. The tradition celebrates and welcomes new nurses into the profession, dating back to Florence Nightingale in the 1860s. My classmates and I blazed an exciting and challenging pathway into the nursing field. We’re proud to call ourselves the LBCC Nursing Class of 2019.
While it wasn’t an actual race, it sure felt like a mental, emotional, and intellectual marathon.
Throughout the two-year program, I learned and demonstrated the nursing judgment and skills needed to care for patients with complex medical conditions. In the coming weeks, I’ll take the national board exam - earning my Registered Nurse (RN) license upon successful completion - and begin working my first nursing job.
The second year of LBCC’s nursing program focused on managing urgent diseases that carry a higher risk of complications. I enjoyed the advanced cardiac unit, where we learned to care for patients with dangerously abnormal heartbeats and those recovering from heart surgery. We learned the basics of reading electrocardiogram “strips” - wavy, squiggly lines that represent the electrical pattern of a heartbeat and provide crucial information about how the heart is working.
Studying organ failure and respiratory disorders was also really interesting. It hammered home how interconnected all the body’s systems and organs are. Along the way, I couldn’t help but develop more appreciation for our kidneys and lungs, which regulate and balance many of the body’s processes. It was also a good reminder: Take care of your kidneys and don’t smoke.
All second-year nursing students were enrolled in a year-long academic series called Interprofessional Experience - IPE for short. IPE brought together students of nursing, medicine, pharmacy, and medical assisting. Students were divided up into small multi-disciplinary teams to cover topics such as diabetes, end-of-life, and medical errors, as well as develop potential solutions for local nonprofit organizations. IPE gave students an opportunity to practice communication and teamwork across different medical professions before patient lives are on the line.
For nursing students, the rubber really meets the road in the clinical setting. Approximately one day each week during fall and winter terms, students cared for patients at local hospitals in Lebanon, Albany, and Corvallis. It’s important that students are easily identified, so all nursing students wear LBCC scrub uniforms during “clinicals.” First-year students wear navy blue, while “second-years” wear maroon. This year, I was excited to don the brighter, slightly more stylish maroon scrubs. I quickly discovered that great uniform colors come with great responsibility: LBCC clinical instructors and hospital nurses expected deeper critical thinking and better nursing care than last year.
This spring term, students began what is known as Final Practicum, the educational pinnacle of nursing school. Final Practicum, in a nutshell, sends all second-year students out to local healthcare facilities to complete two four-week long clinical rotations. But the design, expectations, and significance of Final Practicum are so much more than that. It’s a time for students to practice nursing with more autonomy, prove their capability, and try different types of nursing as potential career paths.
For Final Practicum, students are assigned to a Preceptor - an experienced staff nurse - and work under their supervision for the entire month. The immersion experience helps students step up their nursing game and also offers a glimpse into what it’s like to work as a full-time nurse. After all, there’s only one way to know what working 12-hour nursing shifts for three days in a row is like, and that’s to do it. Additionally, an LBCC instructor is not normally onsite, but readily available. Though students still have oversight from their Preceptor, they care for more patients with more independence than ever before. At times, Final Practicum was stressful and intense. But overall, I found the experience to be the most fun, rewarding, and affirming part of nursing school.
My hospital-based Final Practicum rotation occurred in April. I was placed at the Corvallis hospital on the Progressive Care Unit (PCU), a cardiac unit that also functions as a step-down between the medical-surgical unit and the intensive care unit (ICU). I gained invaluable experience caring for patients with diverse diagnoses and rapidly changing medical conditions.
In May, my second Final Practicum rotation was in an alternative setting. Students selected their placement preferences from numerous options, including: corrections, nursing homes, emergency department, ICU, home health, mental health, labor and delivery, and hospice. I was fortunate to be placed at Evergreen Hospice House in Albany. I worked with patients suffering from challenging end-of-life pain, anxiety, and agitation. Caring for dying patients and comforting their families at the hospice house was a humane experience that helped me grow both as a nursing student and a person.
Since this is my final installment in this series, I want to use this opportunity to recognize my Preceptors and nursing educators. My two Preceptors are all-star nurses, modeling how to provide expert care with compassion, humor, and grace. Last, to all LBCC Nursing Faculty and instructors: Thank you for your tireless support, encouragement, and belief in us through the good times and the bad.
My classmates and I graduated the LBCC Nursing program last week. We, the class of 2019, were the first cohort to start and finish our nursing education at the new LBCC Healthcare Occupations Center in Lebanon. The nursing program is two years long, but if I count the time needed to complete academic prerequisites and earn my Certified Nursing Assistant (CNA) license, it took me more than three years in all.
Nursing is regularly cited as the most trusted profession. I’m confident our class of 2019 will continue that distinction, since I’ve met some of the best people I know in the nursing program. I used to think of them as classmates, now I call them friends. We’ve bonded over the challenging nature of the program through class barbecues, outings to events like hockey games, and endless nursing school memes.
Some people grow up knowing they want to be nurses, recognizing it as a part of their core identity. For me, however, it did not come naturally. Even after completing the first year of nursing school, and despite applying myself academically and clinically, I still didn’t identify as a nurse. It wasn’t yet one of the threads that made me who I am. This year, somewhere along the way, that changed: Being a nurse and caring for people is now fundamental to my identity and how I see the world.
Nursing has made me a better version of myself. I’m filled with gratitude for my fellow nursing graduates, the nursing educators and clinical instructors who helped me get here, the LBCC nursing program, and the nursing profession as a whole. My journey down the nursing path has just begun. I see the way forward full of service and opportunity. There’s truly no other path on which I’d rather be.
