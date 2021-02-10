First Fridays are back in downtown Lebanon

She said online sales kept the business alive when in-store traffic was slow. She and her daughter took photos of their inventory and set up a virtual shopping group online.

“It literally kept us afloat. It was only $600 to $800 a month of sales, but it was enough to pay the bills,” Solberg said.

The holidays are crucial for many small businesses and Solberg was very concerned about Amber Moon’s prospects. There wasn’t the usual demand for clothing because people weren’t leaving their homes as often.

So she partnered with Trailbridge Farms, a mushroom grower in Lacomb, and 2T Honey, also based in Lacomb, to offer unique gift items. Branching out with these vendors proved to be very successful in attracting new customers.

“People came in, they were looking for local places to shop. Clothing sales weren’t great in December but all the stuff for gifts, I have so many handmade things from local vendors, we had the best month we’ve had. Ever since then, it helped to get the word out,” Solberg said, adding that it has been gratifying to see people finally discover her shop. “I think in a normal year it still would have taken a while, but it wouldn’t have taken as long.”