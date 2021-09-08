First day of school brings much-needed normalcy to GAPS families

Waverly principal Melanie Casprowiak greeted students outside and helped direct them to their classrooms. She said the school held an ice cream social last week, which allowed her to get to know some students before the chaos of the first day. There are about 260 students enrolled at Waverly, and Casprowiak expects about twenty more to join.

“Today I’m reading a picture book to the little ones about how everyone’s name is special,” she said. “I have a chapter book for the older ones.”

Casprowiak said that both parents and children are excited to be back on campus after such a long time away from the school community. In order to make in-person learning work, though, kids must wear masks on the sidewalks outside of school and while they’re in the classroom.

Alison Fletcher, who is starting second grade, had a clip-on hand sanitizer attached to her backpack in preparation for the increased handwashing/sanitizing that kids are well accustomed to at this point. For many, these hand sanitizer cases and face coverings are just another way to show their personality in the first day of school outfit.

Tuesday was the first day of school in Greater Albany Public Schools for first- through sixth- graders, seventh- and eighth-graders at Timber Ridge Middle School and all high school freshmen. Wednesday was the first day for everyone else except for kindergarten, which starts Monday.

