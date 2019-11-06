Creative thinking has turned an under-utilized resource into a valuable fund-raising tool for Lebanon High School and the Boys & Girls Clubs of the Greater Santiam.
The project begins with trees donated by Weyerhaeuser’s Lebanon mill.
“Most of it’s kind of a reject for a variety of different reasons. Some of it’s because it’s split … broken tops,” said plant manager Nick Brooks. “We don’t get a ton of money when we sell it that way. It’s better to give it for a donation and add value to the community that way. It’s worth a lot more.”
Weyerhaeuser ships the donated trees to the Rick Franklin Corporation site in north Lebanon. There it is dried, chopped to length and split into firewood-sized pieces. Employees of the Rick Franklin Corporation then deliver the firewood to customers, with the proceeds benefitting a variety of LHS teams and activities.
Proceeds from all Portland-area deliveries go to the Boys & Girls Clubs of the Greater Santiam. Customers throughout the mid-valley can also choose to have their delivered wood stacked into a neat pile by members of the various LHS teams for an additional donation.
So far this fall, the program has delivered nearly 100 cords of wood with a value of over $13,000 and the pace is increasing.
Rick Franklin purchased an industrial log chopper/splitter which he then donated to support the program. Franklin created the program in partnership with Tre Kennedy, attorney for the City of Lebanon and a member of the Lebanon High School Booster Club. The initial goal was to raise money for the LHS varsity baseball team to travel to spring training in Florida in 2018.
After that goal was met, they decided to expand the program to support other teams and programs.
“We are trying to fill the void for the funding we don’t have for the schools,” Franklin said. “We’re trying to figure out how to help those kids, the Boys & Girls Club and the teams, come up with enough money to buy their tools, toys, balls and gloves, because they don’t have the money anymore.”
Kennedy said one benefit of the program is that it relies on involvement from the students themselves.
“What I love about it is it gets the kids invested,” Kennedy said. “When it started out we were doing all the sawing, the cutting and the stacking and the drying. The kids worked their butts off for that trip to Florida last year. I made a point of asking them, “Does this mean more to you because of how hard you worked during the summer to make it happen” and every one of them said yes. I think there’s a big work ethic part of this, too.”
Anyone who wishes to support this program by purchasing firewood can contact Kennedy or the Rick Franklin Corporation to make arrangements. The program also accepts donations of firewood and Kennedy said his family’s tree farm made a donation earlier this fall.
“There’s no shortage of trees around here,” Kennedy said.
Franklin is happy to help support a cause that provides benefits all the way around.
“We’re in the heart of the wood world here and there’s quite a bit of demand for firewood. It looks like we’re going to have a pretty cold winter,” Franklin said.
