PUBLIC MEETINGS ON BOND PROPOSAL

The Lebanon Fire District is hosting two public meetings on its bond proposal to replace its main fire station and critical emergency apparatus. The public is invited and encouraged to participate.

The meetings will be held at 5:30 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 22, and at 8 a.m. Wednesday, Oct. 23. Both meetings will be held at 1050 W. Oak St. Station tours will be provided for interested parties so community members can see the challenges with the current facility.

More information on the replacement bond can be found on the fire district’s web site at www.lebanonfire.org. The Linn County Clerk's Office is mailing out ballots this week. The election closes at 8 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 5.