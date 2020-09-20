Fire status update

(Updated 8:30 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 20)
There are four large wildfires burning in and around the mid-valley. Here’s the latest information on their status:
Beachie Creek Fire
The Beachie Creek Fire started Aug. 16 in the Opal Creek Wilderness Area from unknown causes. As of Sunday, the fire had grown to 192,714 acres and was declared 25% contained. The communities of Gates, Mill City, Lyons and Mehama have been significantly impacted. Some 470 homes, 35 commercial buildings and 818 minor nonresidential structures have been destroyed by the blaze. In addition, 46 homes and 88 other structures were damaged. At least four people have died in the fire. On the scene fighting the fire are 18 hand crews, six helicopters, 44 engines and a total of 592 personnel. Residents may see smoldering fire, potential torching and smoke form the interior of the fire’s footprint on Monday thanks to dryer air, warmer temperatures and lower humidity.
Lionshead Fire
The Lionshead Fire was started by lightning on Aug. 16 about 20 miles west of Warm Springs and spread to meet the edge of the Beachie Creek Fire at Detroit. It has grown to 198,763 acres and is 10% contained. The fire has destroyed 264 homes, damaged 60 others and is threatening an additional 397 residences. Ten other structures have been damaged, 16 destroyed and another three are still being threatened. On the scene fighting the fire on Sunday were 28 hand crews, 10 helicopters, 29 engines and a total of 1,077 personnel were combating the blaze. Fire behavior will likely increase with the warmer and drier weather in the coming days, but troops and resources from the National Guard also should be arriving, along with additional crews, allowing for more work on the fire.
Holiday Farm Fire
The Holiday Farm Fire started on Sept. 7 about 3 miles west of McKenzie Bridge. The cause is under investigation. It has grown to 173,025 acres and is 14% contained. The blaze spread into southern Linn County on Sept. 9, prompting evacuations in the Holley-Crawfordsville area. The fire devastated the Lane County community of Blue River and burned a number of structures in Vida, where one person has been found dead. As of Sunday, 431 residences had been destroyed and 25 were damaged. Another 3,667 residences remained threatened. On the scene fighting the fire on Sunday were 30 hand crews, 46 engines, 30 dozers, 29 water tenders, seven helicopters and 1,032 total personnel. The fire’s perimeter measures more than 260 miles, and firefighters were taking advantage of the cooler weather to tighten up fire lines and keep the main fire from spreading much further.
Riverside Fire
This wildfire ignited Sept. 8 about 8 miles east of Estacada. The fire's origin is under investigation but it is believed to have been human-caused. It has grown to 137,880 acres with 20% containment. The fire has prompted mass evacuations in Clackamas County. More than 24,705 residential structures were being threatened by flames, 57 have been destroyed and 10 damaged. On the scene fighting the fire on Sunday were 16 hand crews, 30 engines, four helicopters and 710 total personnel. Officials said firefighters continued to make progress in strengthening and expanding containment lines near communities.
Source: Northwest Interagency Coordination Center, Oregon Department of Forestry, Oregon Office of Emergency Management, U.S. Forest Service
