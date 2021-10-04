Fire season ends in parts of Western Oregon

Fire season has been declared over in parts of the state by the Oregon Department of Forestry, as recent rains leading to reduced fire danger in parts of Western Oregon, according to a release from the agency.

Linn and Benton counties both have areas within the districts where fire restrictions have been lifted. However, fire season is still ongoing in most of Oregon.

The three districts that will have their fire season ended on Tuesday include the West Oregon, Western Lane and South Cascade districts. Most of Linn County, save for the northern spans close to the Santiam River, is contained within the South Cascade District.

“Recent rains in the district have reduced fire danger to low, as have shorter day lengths and cooler temperatures,” the ODF release states. “District officials caution that people should still exercise care when planning any outdoor burning as fires can escape control even outside of fire season.”

The North Cascade District, which northern Linn County falls under, is still considered an active fire district. It’s within that district that the Bull Complex Fire is still burning near Detroit.