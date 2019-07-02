Gordon Sletmoe, chief of the Lebanon Fire District, is proud of the way the department takes care of its facilities and equipment.
One result of these efforts, however, can be to hide the age of these assets and the need for them to be replaced.
"We take very good care of our facilities and our equipment and we will continue to take very good care of whatever it is the taxpayers provide for us," Sletmoe said. "If I can use the example of one of the fire trucks that we're going to replace. If you saw that particular fire truck ... you say, 'That's a really nice-looking fire truck.' What I know about that particular fire truck is that it's actually a very old fire truck — in fire-truck years — and also, it's got tremendous maintenance issues."
In order to raise funds for needed capital improvements, the fire district board is considering placing a general obligation bond on the November ballot.
A public meeting on the proposal will be held at 5:30 p.m. Tuesday, July 9, at Station 31, 1050 W. Oak Street. Lebanon residents are invited to attend the meeting to learn more about the proposal and to provide input.
Lebanon voters approved a bond in 2006 that levied 20 cents per $1,000 in assessed property value. That bond funded construction of the fire stations at Cheadle Lake and Berlin Road, as well as emergency apparatus.
That bond is scheduled to go through 2020, but the fire district is paying it off a year early to ensure that there is no overlap if voters approve the replacement levy in November.
The new levy is proposed to be 34 cents per $1,000. Sletmoe said the average residential property in Lebanon is assessed at approximately $225,000, which would result in a total assessment of $76.50.
Lebanon has experienced significant growth in recent years and there is the possibility that continued growth could lead to a reduction in the levy rate over time as the base of support for the bond widens.
The assessment will fund a $16 million, 25-year bond which will be used to pay for the following projects:
• Replacement of Station 31 (estimated cost of $13.6 million).
• Purchase of three new fire engines (estimated cost of $500,000 each).
• Purchase of two new vehicles designed for fighting brush fires.
Station 31 was built in 1975 and has been and remodeled and expanded three times. While the building met all fire codes at the time of its construction and remodeling, it does not meet current code.
One area in which it falls short of code, much to Sletmoe's concern, is the lack of fire sprinklers, especially in the dormitory area where firefighters sleep. He also points out that some of these dorm rooms lack windows and none have windows that could actually be used to escape a fire if necessary.
That is just one problem with the existing station. It also fails to meet current seismic standards and retro-fitting to meet that need alone would cost $2 million.
There is also concern about carcinogens in the vehicle bay. Years of diesel engine use have covered the ceiling in streaks of black soot.
"Diesel exhaust is a known carcinogen. It's a big issue in today's fire service. Cancer is huge in the fire service," Sletmoe said. "We've got to have a station that does a better job of removing diesel exhaust from where our people are working."
The current station is also much too small for the present fire district staff.
"We are crammed into every nook and cranny of this station," Sletmoe said. "Every empty spot that could be used as an office is being used as an office. Every single bunk room is full."
The chief also believes a new, better-designed station would improve response times. Currently, the kitchen and training rooms are on the opposite side of the building from the apparatus bay. Designing the new building so those areas are closer to together would reduce the time it takes for firefighting crews to get where they are needed.
The decision of whether to place the bond on the ballot does not reside with the fire chief but will be made by the district's board of directors.
