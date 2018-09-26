LACOMB — A fire destroyed a single wide mobile home early Wednesday morning off of East Lacomb Road, but area firefighters were able to save the Lacomb Grocery store next door, according to a Lebanon Fire District news release.
No people were injured, but one cat is believed to have died in the fire.
The Lebanon Fire Investigation Team began this morning to search for the origin and cause of the blaze.
The fire was reported at 12:46 a.m. in the 34000 block of East Lacomb Road.
Crews who arrived found heavy fire coming from the front of the mobile home, and flames had extended to a rear storage area of the store and were working their way to the main structure.
Firefighters immediately called for a second alarm, bringing additional units from Albany, Scio and Sweet Home to fight the blaze.
Live power lines overhead prevented crews from working on one side of the mobile home until a Pacific Power worker was able to disconnect the feed.
The fire was under control in about 90 minutes and crews remained on scene another 90 minutes for salvage and overhaul.
Crews remained on scene throughout the night to maintain scene security.
The occupants of the home had left less than an hour before the fire broke out to deliver newspapers.
