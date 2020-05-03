Find local farm stands with Oregon's Bounty site


A variety of meats in the freshly stocked freezer at Horse Creek Farms.

Oregonians can search through an online directory of nearly 300 family farms and ranches that sell food, foliage and other agricultural products directly to the public at OregonFB.org/oregonsbounty.

Oregon’s Bounty includes farm stands and community-supported agricultural operations across the entire state, and the directory includes contact information, said Anne Marie Moss, Oregon Farm Bureau communications director.

“It’s important to check with a farm online or by email or phone before visiting to see if their opening date has changed,” Moss said.

