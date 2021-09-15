FBI: Albany man arrested for threats against Oregon public official

The FBI has arrested an Albany man for allegedly threatening an Oregon public official regarding COVID-19 vaccines and other matters.
David Scott Ryder, 64, was arrested on Wednesday morning on charges of interstate transmission of a threat and stalking, according to an FBI news release. The Albany Police Department assisted in taking Ryder into custody.
The threats included three emailed messages between Aug. 10 and Aug. 23, as well as a voicemail left on an office phone on Aug. 23.
Among the statements reportedly made by Ryder, according to the FBI:
• “… all the people that won’t get your FAKE (expletive) vaccine are the same ones who you will see hang you in a public place for crimes against America.”
• “I wish you would show your face you punk! I'd take your WORTHLESS SOUL from you. (Expletive) ALL DEMOCRAT COMMUNISTS like you. Resign today! I’d love to get my (expletive) hands around your neck SCUM!!!”
• “… if you don’t call me back, I’m going to start sending threats and then we’ll get some of your (expletive) little cop friends down here to see me and I’m going to (expletive) kill them. They come in my (expletive) yard. Anybody from the state or federal come into my yard, I’ll kill them.”
Ryder made his initial appearance before a U.S. Magistrate Judge on Wednesday and the judge ordered him released pending further court proceedings.
“Threats of any kind against a public official are not acceptable in this country,” said Kieran L. Ramsey, special agent in charge of the Portland field office for the FBI.
“Anyone who has information about threatened criminal activity or violence should contact the FBI at 1-800-CALL-FBI or online at tips.fbi.gov,” Ramsey added.