Favorable weather conditions for crews fighting Bruler Creek Fire

Weather conditions look favorable for combating the Bruler Creek Fire burning in northern Linn County, rangers with the United States Forest Service say. An update provided by the Sweet Home Ranger District Wednesday says that aerial and grounds crews are working to contain the fire.

The fire is named after Bruler Creek, which is about seven miles south of Detroit and a few miles north of Green Peter Reservoir in the Quartzville Recreation Corridor. The blaze started Monday and doubled in size by Tuesday afternoon, though officials say it’s held at around 90 acres Wednesday.

Wednesday’s fire update mentioned that low temperatures and high relative humidity overnight have led to favorable conditions for fire crews. Additional firefighter crews were brought in Wednesday morning.