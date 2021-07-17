A young man is dead following a fatal crash near Sweet Home in the middle of night on Saturday, according to the Linn County Sheriff’s Office. Speed and alcohol appear to be factors.

Police responded to a fatal motor vehicle crash on Crescent Hill Road near the intersection of Highway 228 at around 12:23 a.m. on Saturday. The driver, a 17-year-old male from Sweet Home, was traveling downhill in the northbound lane, driving a 1996 blue Ford Explorer.

The minor lost control of the vehicle and ended up in the oncoming shoulder. An investigation revealed that the driver overcorrected and the vehicle slid and rolled down into an embankment about 85 feet from the road.

The passenger in the vehicle, 18-year-old Kolby Keenon, also from Sweet Home, was not wearing his seatbelt and was ejected from the vehicle during the crash. He was pronounced dead at the scene by medics. The juvenile driver, who was wearing his seatbelt and sustained minor injuries, was transported to Lebanon Community Hospital for treatment.

Deputies are still investigating, but the release states that alcohol is believed to have played a role in the crash.

