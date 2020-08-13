Farm stand provides "free if you need it" organic produce to Corvallis neighborhood

A group of Western Corvallis residents started a farm stand and garden in their neighborhood to provide fresh, organic produce at free or reduced cost.
Established around the end of July, Eating Rainbow Garden Co-Op is a nearly 2,700-square-foot backyard operation growing around 45 varieties of herbs, fruits and veggies.
“It's meant the world to us to redirect from the trauma and drama happening in the world and gives us a sense of control over something when so much else is out of our control,” said co-founder Brittney West.
When the COVID-19 pandemic began, West said she noticed a lot of “panic buying” at grocery stores. She saw it firsthand at First Alternative Co-Op's north store, where she and Gavin Tougher — her roommate and fellow co-founder — work part-time.
“We had a very neglected garden that I hadn’t used in about three years,” West said.
So she, Tougher and their housemates converted the backyard into a vehicle to give back. Using an online garden planner, they were able to determine how many different things they could grow.
“This whole piece was just a bunch of grass before, so it was really helpful to be able to map that out,” Tougher said.
West said there are many elderly or retired residents in the area — their neighborhood along 45th Street is blocks away from Stoneybrook Assisted Living and the Stoneybrook Lodge retirement home — who may not feel comfortable yet going back to large grocery stores.
“Part of that planted a seed for us to grow,” she said. “It’s a basic human right for people to be able to eat fresh, healthy food.”
Since announcing the group’s intent to start a garden in May, West said, locals have donated money, irrigation equipment, seeds and starts to help the co-op get off the ground.
Eating Rainbow's seven founders provide varying experience from horticulture to woodworking to networking. In addition to part-time gigs and owning small businesses, the volunteers spend their time gardening, harvesting and composting scraps.
The garden’s farm stand, assembled by Tougher and co-founder Byron Barrett, can be found in the group’s driveway. There, passers-by can pick up fresh produce. Everything is “free if you need,” West said, but suggested prices are posted for each item and a lock box is secured to the farm stand for donations.
Barter is welcomed too; West said she once saw canned goods left at the farm stand in exchange for fresh produce.
One of the group’s goals is to erect miniature farm stands for other Corvallis residents so more produce can be offered in other neighborhoods. West said the mini-stands would be “the equivalent of a bunch of little libraries” that some people already have in their front yards.
“This (one farm stand) helps our immediate community. This isn’t going to feed all of Corvallis,” West said.
For more information about Eating Rainbow, visit eatingrainbowgardencoop.com.
Reporter Nia Tariq can be reached at nia.tariq@lee.net.
