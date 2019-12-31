In 2011, Era Lewis’ life underwent a drastic change. Her mother died and she took ownership of the small Lebanon-area farm on which she had grown up.
Lewis decided it was time to move her life in a different direction. A 1980 graduate of Lebanon High School, she had earned a bachelor’s degree in chemistry from the University of California, San Diego. This led her to a career as an environmental chemist working for Oremet and Wah Chang from 1996 to 2011.
She left that work when she took over the farm and found that she was faced with a new set of challenges.
“If something had to get done, I had to do it myself,” Lewis said. “Whether that was repairing a barn roof or putting up all the fencing that was needed. Parts of the property, at that time, it was brush, so some areas I hauled everything by hand.”
Lewis wanted to get fencing installed as quickly as possible.
“The fencing was needed so I could get the animals so the goats could eat down all the blackberries,” she said.
By necessity, she learned to perform tasks she had never attempted before. One of those tasks was using a chainsaw. She took a class, watched demonstration videos and purchased the necessary safety equipment, such as a hard hat and glasses.
But there was still the need to overcome her inner fears and start the job itself.
“That’s very, very hard. It’s dangerous. You’re hoping for the best, you hope you understand it,” Lewis said. “That’s the kind of thing I faced and I faced it all the time.”
Over time, people began to ask Lewis how she was able to do all of this work herself.
“I started to think about that,” Lewis said. “It took about eight years of incredibly hard work in stressful conditions and I realized that emotion is an incredible source of energy. When you use emotion and reason together then you can get going on things you didn’t think you could tackle before.”
Even frustration can provided useful energy, Lewis said. She remembers one day when she was trying to put up fence posts.
“The problem, there was a lot of rock put around the barn, so putting in T-posts was not going well. You have this metal sleeve that you put over the T-post, and then slam it down, to drive the post in. Well, I started to get frustrated with how little progress I was making, and I channeled that energy into really moving that sleeve up and down. I moved the sleeve up so quickly and with so much force that it came off the post and I hit my head with that thing. It almost knocked me out. I had to go sit for a while,” Lewis said.
Last spring, Lewis decided to write a book about her experience and the lessons she had learned running the farm.
She had seen how sometimes people had allowed their emotions to limit them. She believed she could provide examples from her own life of how pairing emotion with reason could lead to a positive result. The result was “A Woman’s Guide: Cultivating Everyday Personal Magnificence.”
While the book could be useful for anyone, it is specifically aimed at women who may be facing unexpected challenges, as she once did. She also felt there was a need for a book that focused on life skills and not relationships.
“Women who read self-help books are looking for tangible benefits and value for their money spent. Ideas such as the ‘law of attraction’ are worn out and not meeting the needs of today. My book was written with specific steps and examples so women could understand and create the results they need in their lives,” Lewis said. “Examples in the book discuss job hunting, problems with children, and making life-altering improvements.”
One topic Lewis addresses is gender norms. Going back to the chainsaw example, Lewis had to overcome not only her fears about using the tool, but also the inner voice which told her that a chainsaw is a tool for men, not women.
“I’ve always felt supportive of women. I understand the social and gender norms that all of us face. Men face them. Women face them. I really tried to incorporate that into the book,” Lewis said. “When you’re up against some sort of mental blockage, and not just because you’re afraid but because a social norm might come into play, how do you deal with that? The book is very concrete with examples and steps of how you go from being stalled to getting started.”
The book was published this fall and is available on Amazon.
Lewis said that since publishing the book she has been asked about her use of the word magnificence in the title. People have told her they don’t feel they can be magnificent.
“Magnificence means impressive in mind or spirit,” Lewis said. “When you take an action outside of your comfort zone I call that personal magnificence. ‘I did this myself and I feel really good about that.’”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.