Family, colleagues remember John Burright, lone officer to survive Sept. 2001 wreck

“I was working for (John’s) brother Dave at the time, Sheriff Burright, and John would openly recruit me to try to come to Oregon State Police in front of Dave,” Yon said of family gatherings in the early days of his marriage. “He was mostly kidding because he knew it would bother Dave, but that’s just the relationship they had.”

Yon said that while two people died the day of the accident, the community lost three members of law enforcement. Yon said he believed John, a “perfectionist” with a focus on “doing the right thing,” was on track to become the superintendent of OSP. John’s supervisor at the time, Andy Olson, echoed Yon’s sentiment about John’s skill on the job.

“It was in his blood because that’s the Burright family,” Olson, also a former state representative, said. “He was a very smart individual. He enjoyed serving the public and he was a good leader. There’s no doubt in my mind … he would’ve not stopped moving upward.”

Olson said he was involved in the first push for the Fallen Officer Memorial Highways in Oregon, which included a sign in I-5 honoring Hoerauf and Mignano. Olson hopes to add John’s name to the sign soon to honor him.

