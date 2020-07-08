Faith drove mail carrier killed in crash near Corvallis

HALSEY — She had an infectious smile and an artistic streak, loved to travel and, above all, had a passion for sharing her faith.

That’s how family members describe the young woman who was killed on Monday in a rollover crash south of Corvallis.

Ashley Kropf, 23, died while delivering mail as a substitute rural letter carrier. The 1990 Nissan station wagon she was operating crossed the centerline of Llewellyn Road went off the side of the road and overturned. Family members don’t believe she was wearing a seat belt.

“From what I understand, the USPS has a policy that they do not require their drivers to wear seat belts because they lean out the cars constantly in order to get mail out of the mailboxes and put mail in the boxes,” said Alvie Shrock, Ashley’s uncle.

Kropf, who still lived in the Halsey-area farmhouse where she was raised, started her job as a part-time rural mail carrier a year ago, said her father, Ernie Kropf. She previously had jobs at the Pioneer Villa, Safeway and the Chevron gas station in Brownsville.

In between her jobs, she traveled. One trip took her to Hawaii to visit a cousin serving on a Christian mission. Kropf immediately signed up for the same program, Youth With a Mission, and returned to the Big Island for a year of service.

“She would talk for hours about it,” said Mikala Shrock, the cousin she had visited in Hawaii. “By going she gained so much confidence in who she was, who she was in Christ. I think everyone could see the difference when she came back. She was way less shy and so much more outspoken about her faith. She was so excited to tell people about Jesus.”