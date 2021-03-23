F. King Alexander resigns amid outrage from OSU community

The decision was quickly met with outrage by Oregon State’s students and faculty.

Less than 24 hours after the board’s decision, OSU’s faculty senate called on Alexander — and most of the Trustees — to resign. Both motions included votes of no confidence, which passed by strong majority.

The faculty senate also voted to extend a vote calling on Alexander to resign to the entire faculty, what is known as a plebiscite referral. The motion passed with 83% approval with 1,548 rank and file faculty calling for his resignation. Votes against the call for resignation totaled 218 or 11.7%, while 98 faculty members, or 5.3%, abstained.

Alexander came under severe criticism for his tenure at LSU. LSU commissioned a report by an independent law firm, Husch Blackwell, which found Alexander had demonstrated a pattern of negligence in addressing Title IX inadequacies at the university. On no less than three occasions, Alexander was given advice by experts on how to improve LSU’s Title IX practices and failed to act in a substantial manner.

Alexander, when questioned by the board last Wednesday, said LSU was in financial disrepair, which forced him to focus on the budget.