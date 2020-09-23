Expansion plans submitted for Lebanon's medical school

A proposal for an expansion of the medical school campus has been submitted to the City of Lebanon but no date has been selected for a Planning Commission hearing on the project.

Western University of Health Sciences announced in late 2019 that it would create a new program in Lebanon following the success of the College of Osteopathic Medicine of the Pacific-Northwest (COMP-NW). The new Doctor of Physical Therapy program is expected to begin admitting students in 2022.

At the time Western-U administrators announced the program, they did not disclose whether the new program would have its own building or would share existing space on the medical school campus in north Lebanon. A proposal for a new building on the site, which is owned by Samaritan Health Services, has been submitted for approval.

The development plan that has been submitted to the City of Lebanon is for a two-story, 60,000-square-foot building. This building will serve as the home for the physical therapy program, which will be housed on the second floor. The ground floor will be used for a physical therapy clinic, a medical call center and office space.

The new building would be constructed north of the existing COMP-NW building, on the west side of Mullins Drive, facing the Boulder Falls Inn. The project would include the addition of 359 additional parking spaces, which would mostly be located on the west side of the new building.

The proposal for this expansion was originally expected to be reviewed by the Lebanon Planning Commission in March. But when the social distancing requirements went into effect that month, the item was pulled from the agenda.