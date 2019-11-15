A former attorney was arrested in connection to a 2016 forgery case on Thursday by the Linn County Sheriff’s Office, according to a news release.
Megan Marie Moeller, 39, of Corvallis, was taken into custody on suspicion of three counts of identity theft.
In 2016, Moeller, then known as Megan Perry, was a licensed attorney with an office in downtown Albany. She was hired by a client to provide representation in regards to a child custody issue, the news release states.
Detectives found that during that representation, Moeller provided her client with documents “proving” that legal papers had been served on the other party. Investigation revealed that signatures on those documents had been forged and that the legal papers had not actually been served, according to the news release.
In 2018, Moeller submitted her resignation to the Oregon State Bar after facing multiple complaints from her clients. At that time, Moeller was disbarred from practicing law in Oregon.
In two of the matters, complainants alleged Megan Perry had told them their divorces were final, but they later discovered their cases had been dismissed and they were still married to their spouses.
In another complaint, a man said he hired Perry to assist him in an adoption case. He asserted Perry had informed him a judgment had been made in the case and a new birth certificate had been issued, when in fact the case had been dismissed. In a separate complaint, a woman said she hired Perry to represent her in a custody dispute and Perry had informed her she had been granted custody. However, the woman reported, law enforcement officers arrived at her home to remove her children, stating she did not have custody.
KIGER, KRISTOPHER RYUN ANTHONY
Booking No.:
354244
File No.:
405014
Incident No.:
…
Arrested:
2019-11-11
Booked:
2019-11-11
Arresting Agency:
Arrest Case No.:
999999999
Age:
29
Sex:
M
Height:
603
Hair:
BRO
Total Bail:
$0.00
Charge Information
CRIMINAL TRESPASS 2
…
15 days
PROBATION VIOLATION-CRIM MIST I
…
15 days
MOSIER, TYLER JOEL
Booking No.:
354241
File No.:
763345
Incident No.:
…
Arrested:
2019-11-11
Booked:
2019-11-11
Arresting Agency:
Arrest Case No.:
19399027
Age:
19
Sex:
M
Height:
506
Hair:
BLN
Total Bail:
$113,000.00
Charge Information
ROBBERY 3 - OTHER
…
…
ASSAULT 4 - FEL DOMESTIC
…
…
HARASSMENT PHYSICAL CONTACT/SIMPLE ASSAULT
…
…
MENACING - SIMPLE ASLT DOMESTIC
…
…
THEFT 1 - OTHER
…
…
HUTCHINSON, KELLI MARIE
Booking No.:
354061
File No.:
762867
Incident No.:
19CR72342
Arrested:
2019-11-03
Booked:
2019-11-03
Arresting Agency:
Arrest Case No.:
201903553
Age:
34
Sex:
F
Height:
507
Hair:
Race:
Total Bail:
$59,000.00
Charge Information
FALSE INFO TO POLICE OFFICER - DECEPTION
…
…
POSS HEROIN (FELONY)
…
…
DELIVER HEROIN
…
…
POSS METHAMPHETAMINE (FELONY)
…
…
DELIVER METH
…
…
DWS FEL
…
…
FAIL CARRY/PRESENT OP LICENSE
…
…
SKINNER, STEEN ALVIN
Booking No.:
354200
File No.:
311635
Incident No.:
201907268
Arrested:
2019-11-09
Booked:
2019-11-08
Arresting Agency:
Arrest Case No.:
201907268
Age:
29
Sex:
M
Height:
509
Hair:
BRO
Total Bail:
$13,000.00
Charge Information
BURGLARY 2 - BUSINESS
…
…
ASSAULT 4 - MIS
…
…
THEFT 3 - FROM BUILDING
…
…
TYLER, ZACHARY LUKE
Booking No.:
354161
File No.:
128836
Incident No.:
19CR18774
Arrested:
2019-11-07
Booked:
2019-11-07
Arresting Agency:
Arrest Case No.:
999999999
Age:
40
Sex:
M
Height:
510
Hair:
BRO
Total Bail:
$3,000.00
Charge Information
POSS METHAMPHETAMINE (MISD)
…
…
CHAPEL, SCOTT ALLEN
Booking No.:
354219
File No.:
152453
Incident No.:
201903624
Arrested:
2019-11-09
Booked:
2019-11-09
Arresting Agency:
Arrest Case No.:
201903624
Age:
51
Sex:
M
Height:
511
Hair:
WHI
Total Bail:
$56,000.00
Charge Information
ASSAULT 3 - SIMPLE ASLT
…
…
RECKLESS ENDANGERING
…
…
DUII - DRUGS
…
…
HERNANDEZ SANTIAGO, JOSE LUIS
Booking No.:
354238
File No.:
208793
Incident No.:
19CR42764
Arrested:
2019-11-10
Booked:
2019-11-10
Arresting Agency:
Arrest Case No.:
201907351
Age:
55
Sex:
M
Height:
508
Hair:
GRY
Total Bail:
$0.00
Charge Information
PV/DV MENACING
…
…
BENINTENDI, MICHAEL ANDREW
Booking No.:
354236
File No.:
573524
Incident No.:
201903629
Arrested:
2019-11-10
Booked:
2019-11-10
Arresting Agency:
Arrest Case No.:
201903629
Age:
31
Sex:
M
Height:
511
Hair:
BLN
Total Bail:
$53,000.00
Charge Information
HARASSMENT PHYSICAL CONTACT/SIMPLE ASSAULT
…
…
DV MENACING
…
…
SCHUDEL, ALISON MARIE
Booking No.:
354231
File No.:
508289
Incident No.:
201907342
Arrested:
2019-11-10
Booked:
2019-11-10
Arresting Agency:
Arrest Case No.:
201907342
Age:
49
Sex:
F
Height:
500
Hair:
Total Bail:
$0.00
Charge Information
ASSAULT 4 - SIMPLE ASLT DOMESTIC
…
…
DISORDERLY CONDUCT 2
…
…
SULLIVANT, KEVIN RAYMOND
Booking No.:
354247
File No.:
444386
Incident No.:
21876828
Arrested:
2019-11-11
Booked:
2019-11-11
Arresting Agency:
Arrest Case No.:
201907355
Age:
62
Sex:
M
Height:
509
Hair:
BRO
Total Bail:
$0.00
Charge Information
PAROLE VIOLATION - WARRANT
…
…
MORFIN, FELIPE LEO
Booking No.:
353933
File No.:
442737
Incident No.:
19CR10499
Arrested:
2019-10-28
Booked:
2019-10-28
Arresting Agency:
Arrest Case No.:
201907071
Age:
31
Sex:
M
Height:
502
Hair:
BLK
Total Bail:
$13,000.00
Charge Information
FAIL TO APPEAR-BENCH WARRANT-PCS METH
…
…
FAIL TO APPEAR-BENCH WARRANT-FAIL TO REPORT SO
…
…
FAIL TO APPEAR-BENCH WARRANT-FAIL TO REPORT SO
…
…
GRAH, JONATHAN EDWARD
Booking No.:
353989
File No.:
135333
Incident No.:
16CR69037
Arrested:
2019-10-31
Booked:
2019-10-31
Arresting Agency:
Arrest Case No.:
999999999
Age:
47
Sex:
M
Height:
508
Hair:
RED
Total Bail:
$0.00
Charge Information
PPS-PCS METH
…
10 days
GOMEZ, BRUCE RONALD
Booking No.:
354020
File No.:
126032
Incident No.:
18CR42484
Arrested:
2019-11-01
Booked:
2019-11-01
Arresting Agency:
Arrest Case No.:
1230452
Age:
41
Sex:
M
Height:
510
Hair:
BRO
Total Bail:
$0.00
Charge Information
PROBATION VIOLATION- DUII
…
8 days
BARKER, WILLIAM CHESTER
Booking No.:
354006
File No.:
145650
Incident No.:
14800064
Arrested:
2019-11-01
Booked:
2019-11-01
Arresting Agency:
Arrest Case No.:
201900889
Age:
33
Sex:
M
Height:
509
Hair:
BRO
Total Bail:
$0.00
Charge Information
PPS WARRANT FELONY ASSAULT IV
…
…
FALSE INFO TO POLICE OFFICER - FALSE INFO
…
…
FAIL CARRY/PRESENT OP LICENSE
…
…
IRONS, GARY SHANE
Booking No.:
354060
File No.:
441404
Incident No.:
201907191
Arrested:
2019-11-02
Booked:
2019-11-02
Arresting Agency:
Arrest Case No.:
201907191
Age:
38
Sex:
M
Height:
501
Hair:
BRO
Total Bail:
$20,000.00
Charge Information
VIOL RESTRAINING ORDER
…
…
VIOL RESTRAINING ORDER
…
…
LEWIS, JONATHAN GUY
Booking No.:
354058
File No.:
751742
Incident No.:
201903550
Arrested:
2019-11-02
Booked:
2019-11-02
Arresting Agency:
Arrest Case No.:
201903550
Age:
50
Sex:
M
Height:
510
Hair:
BRO
Total Bail:
$13,500.00
Charge Information
DELIVER METH
…
…
LITTERING
…
…
TAMPER W/ EVIDENCE - ALL OTHER
…
…
JOHNSON, WILLIAM ROBERT ANDREW
Booking No.:
354062
File No.:
153505
Incident No.:
18CR31161
Arrested:
2019-11-03
Booked:
2019-11-03
Arresting Agency:
Arrest Case No.:
201907200
Age:
27
Sex:
M
Height:
601
Hair:
BLK
Total Bail:
$0.00
Charge Information
PPS WARRANT
…
…
HUGHES, MATTHEW RICHARD
Booking No.:
354083
File No.:
138395
Incident No.:
19CR55552
Arrested:
2019-11-04
Booked:
2019-11-04
Arresting Agency:
Arrest Case No.:
999999999
Age:
37
Sex:
M
Height:
604
Hair:
BRO
Total Bail:
$6,200.00
Charge Information
DUII
…
90 days
JUDD, DAVID BRUCE
Booking No.:
354082
File No.:
441612
Incident No.:
19CR01150
Arrested:
2019-11-04
Booked:
2019-11-04
Arresting Agency:
Arrest Case No.:
1901150
Age:
54
Sex:
M
Height:
511
Hair:
BRO
Total Bail:
$3,250.00
Charge Information
ASSAULT 4 - MIS
…
…
WILLIS, JEREMIAH JAMES ALLEN
Booking No.:
354079
File No.:
762879
Incident No.:
1910005507
Arrested:
2019-11-04
Booked:
2019-11-04
Arresting Agency:
Arrest Case No.:
201903562
Age:
26
Sex:
M
Height:
603
Hair:
BRO
Total Bail:
$0.00
Charge Information
COLUMBIA CO WA WARRANT
…
…
WA STATE DOC WARRANT
…
…
EDWARDS, ROY ERIC
Booking No.:
354081
File No.:
150460
Incident No.:
16CR68243
Arrested:
2019-11-04
Booked:
2019-11-04
Arresting Agency:
Arrest Case No.:
999999999
Age:
52
Sex:
M
Height:
602
Hair:
BRO
Total Bail:
$0.00
Charge Information
PPS-ASSAULT III
…
4 days
WHEELER, BRETT CALVIN
Booking No.:
354078
File No.:
762542
Incident No.:
201903562
Arrested:
2019-11-04
Booked:
2019-11-04
Arresting Agency:
Arrest Case No.:
201903562
Age:
48
Sex:
M
Height:
510
Hair:
BRO
Total Bail:
$0.00
Charge Information
ALTER IDENTIFICATION-FIREARMS
…
…
FELON IN POSS OF FIREARM
…
…
DELIVER METH
…
…
POSS METHAMPHETAMINE (FELONY)
…
…
