Ethel Veronica Earhart recently celebrated her 100th birthday with 25 family members and friends at Ixtapa Mexican Restaurant in Lebanon. The celebration at the restaurant has been an annual event since she turned 90.
She was born June 1, 1919 in Brooklyn, New York (A niece, Veronica, shares the June 1 birthdate.)
Ethel's father was in the military for many years and they moved across the United States, finally settling in Lafayette. She graduated from McMinnville High School, where she was an all-state softball shortstop.
After high school, she lived and worked in Portland. She married Art in 1938; their marriage lasted 59 years. Their first son, Larry, was born in 1939 and Alan followed in 1943.
Art enlisted in the U.S. Army, was wounded and after recovery went to barber school. In 1946, they moved to Lebanon, where Art worked at the Main Street Barber Shop; he eventually bought the shop and ran it for 50 years.
Ethel was a homemaker and was active in various activities, including the library board and the PTA.
Ethel and Art were active bowlers, and Ethel founded the Junior Bowling league in Lebanon in the mid-1950s. Hundreds of children participated in the league over the years. Ethel traveled each year to bowling tournaments in Oregon and nationwide, and won many trophies. She finally gave up bowling at the age of 92.
Ethel and Art were members of the American Legion and the auxiliary, respectively. Ethel was an active volunteer and was the cashier for many years for the Saturday dinner and the Sunday breakfast. She still tries to visit the legion each Sunday for breakfast.
