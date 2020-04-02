Entertainment Best Bests in times of COVID-19

Best Bets in the time of COVID-19
Although events are canceled or postponed in the valley, libraries are shuttered, parks and playgrounds roped off, schools closed and we are all mostly sheltering in place, there are many ways to find entertainment and reading material in the high-tech world we live in. Local used and new booksellers are offering curbside pickup of books and, in some cases, free home delivery and mailing. Have bored kids? Some of the libraries and Boys & Girls Club locations are offering virtual storytimes and programs. Take a virtual art gallery tour, roam the streets of Albany with a virtual visit or sit back and watch a live theater production. Below are a few helpful suggestions to make your stay at home a little less drab and help the time pass creatively.
Books: Support your local library and independent bookseller
Corvallis Public Library: E-Books available for checkout online with library card. https://cbcpubliclibrary.net/.
Browsers Books, Corvallis and Albany: Call or order online. Free delivery locally, and shipping is free anywhere in Oregon for orders of $15 or more. Curbside pick–up available; prepay or have check or cash ready. https://www.browsersbookstore.com/ or call 541-926-2612 Albany; 541-758-1121 Corvallis.
Book Bin, Corvallis: Will do local free home delivery, or you can pick up books curbside. http://bookbin.com/ or call 541-752-0040
Grass Roots Books & Music, Corvallis: Free direct-to-home shipping on all orders and curbside pickup on in-stock items. https://www.grassrootsbookstore.com/?q=h.
Powell’s City of Books, Portland: Order online. https://www.powells.com/.
Online book resource: https://nothingintherulebook.com/2017/01/10/55-places-you-can-download-tens-of-thousands-books-plays-and-other-literary-texts-completely-legally-for-free/?fbclid=IwAR23ierD1oDA0YKK1_bx9B0Pp_yEOtFLpEGNXY-Ku5vcz2-Q5_IYWLS-hX8
For the Littles: Online storytime
Albany Public Library: Virtual storytime. http://library.cityofalbany.net/videos/.
Boys & Girls Club of the Santiam: virtual programming events https://www.facebook.com/bgcgreatersantiam/photos/rpp.135239759822246/3135552429790949/?type=3&theater.
Art and Theater:
The Arts Center, Corvallis: Featured artist of the day online; virtual art and virus gallery group online. https://theartscenter.net/.
National Theatre: Free play streamed for viewing every Thursday night during coronavirus shutdown. https://www.timeout.com/london/news/the-national-theatre-is-going-to-stream-a-free-play-every-thursday-night-032620?fbclid=IwAR1NnQ_UWSP8bQmbLjmFlAO5BsqGD-EIWRssRnt1Bs32w37GeinB-VlvoDU.
Benton County Historical Society: Online art and history exhibits, http://www.bentoncountymuseum.org/index.php/exhibitions/online-exhibitions/.
A Call to Artists, Performers, Writers and Musicians: Arts Alive 2020 at The Arts Center in Corvallis; application deadline is May 15. Event date is Aug. 15. Community arts event dedicated to raising the visibility of working artists within the city and region. For more information, email claire@theartscenter.net or visit https://theartscenter.net/call-to-artists-arts-alive-2020/.
Online Theater Auditions, Majestic Theatre, Corvallis: Hello, community theater actors! Are you bored? Are you stir-crazy, stuck in your house with no theater? Do you have a computer with a webcam, or do you own a smartphone? Do you have a pair of headphones? Congratulations, you have everything you need to participate in Majesticpiece Theatre, the Majestic's inaugural virtual streaming theater experiment! Fill out the following form if you'd like to audition: https://forms.gle/v6KyMUsHifFMxyq9A. Please feel free to email organizer Rachel Kohler with any questions at rachel@majestic.org.
Writing:
Write a poem and submit it; 30 days of poem writing in Oregon: https://www.facebook.com/groups/PNWPoets/about/.
Virtual Tours:
Walking tours of Albany: https://albanyvisitors.com/history/tours/.
Tours online for kids: https://www.wvlt.tv/content/news/Stuck-at-Home-with-the-kids-here-are-12-Famous-Museums-Offer-Virtual-Tours--568830661.html
National park tours: https://www.travelandleisure.com/trip-ideas/national-parks/virtual-national-parks-tours.
