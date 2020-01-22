Entek

Entek is made up of three separate divisions. They are:

Entek International. Founded in 1984, this is the original lead acid battery separator business launched by James Young.

Entek Membranes LLC. This division focuses on separators for lithium-ion batteries that are used in many high-tech devices such as cell phones.

Entek Manufacturing Inc. Originally created to support the core business, a function which it still maintains, this division has expanded to include engineering and manufacturing equipment for sale to other companies.

The company is also active in supporting the Lebanon community. Last year, Entek employee donations were used to purchase 925 coats for local children. Those coats were distributed in December.

The company also distributed 200 Thanksgiving food boxes to local families during the 2019 holiday season, and each employee receives 10 paid hours a year to use toward community service activities.