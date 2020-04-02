Emergency service chiefs update residents

Albany Police Chief Marcia Harnden and Albany Fire Chief Shane Wooton appeared on the city's latest outreach platform — a Facebook live Q&A — on Wednesday to answer residents' questions.
And the pair had one request of their own: please stay home.
"We're asking you to stay home, save lives," Wooton said, citing the current order from Gov. Kate Brown to slow the spread of the novel coronavirus. "I can't say that enough."
The departments have altered the way they interact with the public as part of the effort to slow the spread. Both Harnden and Wooton told residents on Wednesday that crews will be arriving in protective gear including googles and various types of masks.
Likewise, APD officers have taken to asking residents to step outside to talk and arrest procedures have changes as well. The department now sanitizes their vehicles in between each transport.
Staffing, Harnden said, is steady and the department has fielded a few complaints related to Brown's stay at home order.
"We try to approach that from an education standpoint first," she said noting that the department was issuing warnings before enforcement. "It has to be taken seriously," she said.
The department is also taking complaints about fraudulent calls being made promising COVID-19 testing or advances on the $1,200 federal assistance checks being released.
According to Wooton, tests are acquired through primary care doctors for the most part. If residents think they may have the virus, he said self isolation inside their homes is the first step. Family members, he said, should use household cleaning products to clean the path behind them. If symptoms worsen, people should check in with their primary doctor who can advise them on testing and quarantine.
"If people feel a tightness in their chest to the point it's painful or their lips or hands turn blue or they can't talk in a complete sentence, those are the times you want to call 911."
The Q&A was part of a broader effort by the city to keep residents informed. Economic Development Manager Seth Sherry will appear in a similar format on the city's Facebook page on Friday at 11 a.m. to discuss the city council's recent approval of loans for small businesses.
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.