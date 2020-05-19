3 uncontested Linn County incumbents on track to re-earn their seats

Early election results point to Linn County's incumbent assessor, surveyor and justice of the peace all maintaining their seats.
As of 8 p.m. Tuesday, County Assessor and Tax Collector Andy Stevens had 21,239 votes in his favor out of 21,461 votes cast in the race. County Surveyor Thomas Casey earned 21,188 out of 21,397 votes.
Jessica Meyer, the District 4A justice of the peace, had secured 13,753 votes out of 13,913 votes cast in the race.
Reporter Nia Tariq can be reached at nia.tariq@lee.net.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!