Election 2021: Ballot breakdown in Linn County

Ballots for the Nov. 2 election are headed to the Post Office this week, which means voters in Linn County will be seeing theirs delivered in the following days. There are three ballot measures on the east side of the Willamette River, though no races for elected office.
There have also been minor moves among the voter rolls, with both Democrats and Republicans losing voters and unaffiliated voters showing marked gains since the 2020 general election.
The big countywide issue for Linn voters is Measure 22-189, which calls for an increase in the four-year law enforcement levy that funds the Linn County Sheriff’s Office, Juvenile Department and District Attorney’s Office. Since the last renewal, voters have paid $2.83 per $1,000 of assessed value. The question on this year's ballot asks voters to increase that property tax by 15 cents, so the new amount would be $2.98 per $1,000.
Voters shot down a measure last year that would have increased the rate to $3.08 amid the desire of Linn County Commissioners to affirm a commitment to local law enforcement during a time when nationwide calls to defund the police broke out last summer. No such effort was before voters or approved by local governments at that time.
There also is the question of whether Mill City should allow the sale and production of cannabis within city limits. If Measure 22-188 passes the city would collect tax revenue of 3% on all marijuana sales in town. Only voters within Mill City will have that question on their ballots.
The same goes for property owners who are part of the Stayton Rural Fire Protection District, which is asking voters to decide on Measure 24-459, which calls for a property tax rate of about 88 cents per $1,000 of assessed property value to fund fire services. The district serves areas of Linn County, including Lyons, so only those voters will see the measure on their ballots.
Linn County voter rolls picked up a bit since last fall, though both parties say dips in their numbers and data shows that more eligible voters flocked to the non-affiliated category. Last fall, there 93,908 eligible voters, compared to a total of 95,471 so far this year. That number is subject to change, however, since the deadline to register was Tuesday.
There were 22,817 registered Democrats in Linn County last fall, compared to 22,424 this year. Republican voter rolls dropped to 32,696 from 33,337 last year. The share of non-affiliated voters increased from 31,300 to 33,459.
Troy Shinn covers healthcare, natural resources and Linn County government. He can be reached at 541-812-6114 or troy.shinn@lee.net. He can be found on Twitter at @troydshinn.