North Albany Middle School will host the 14th annual Jazz Festival from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Jan. 25.
Middle school bands from around Oregon will perform and receive a post-performance critique with one of three clinicians, who will also give written comments to each group. Clinicians are Stuart Welsh, West Albany High School band director; Colorado Paniagua, South Albany High School band director; and Brian McFadden, band director at Grant High School in Portland.
The festival is designed as an educational event. Outstanding musician award certificates will be presented to students. WAHS event tech students will record performances.
A highlight is the Noontime Jazz Jam, featuring the band directors and clinicians. Concessions, baked goods and other items will be available.
The festival is open to the public at no charge. For information or to volunteer, email Andy Nelson at andy.nelson@albany.k12.or.us.
