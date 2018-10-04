LEBANON — Ninth grade can be a tough transition for some students. Homework has higher stakes. Class schedules rearrange friendship groups.
Lebanon High School is working to ease that transition by creating a freshman "academy," or cohort, in which all freshmen will take the same core classes as part of the same small group.
The high school is piloting the program this year with one group of 25 to 30 freshmen, said Bo Yates, interim superintendent.
"Next year all of our freshmen will be in a freshmen academy that will be their core classes: Math, language arts and science will all share the same group of teachers," Yates said.
The idea is to keep freshmen in smaller groups, with the same teachers, so they can build relationships and feel more connected with their classes.
Yates, who once served as principal at Lebanon High School, said he's hoping the effort will boost the on-track-to-graduate records of Lebanon freshmen.
He said the school tried a similar freshman academy plan about seven years ago, when he was in charge, and found the core teachers could work together better to support struggling students.
"It dramatically improved our failure rate for freshman core classes," he said.
"Academy" is a loaded word in the Lebanon Community School District, which ousted a superintendent a decade ago in part because he divided the high school into four "academy" systems, each with a separate academic pursuit.
The philosophy behind the change was similar, too. Jim Robinson, who was superintendent for a decade starting in 1998, envisioned a school where students spent time with just 300 classmates instead of 1,200, thus getting to know their teachers and classmates better and feeling more connected to the school. He expected absence and dropout rates to shrink and achievement to rise because students would be studying material they felt would be relevant to their futures.
Logistically, however, the academy system had challenges. Some students wanted the electives offered in one academy but not another. Parents protested the idea of pigeonholing teens into prearranged academic paths. Teachers scrambled for resources to supply four separate high school programs.
Questions about the setup, paired with criticism over some of Robinson's other district-level decisions, worsened existing infighting at the school board level and eventually led to a buyout deal for Robinson in 2008.
But the freshman cohort idea, while it might be called an academy, isn't Robinson's small-school design, Yates said. For one thing, it only affects freshmen. For another, there's room to move around if students and parents wish.
For instance, all freshmen are to be taking the same math classes together in the same small groups. But if an incoming freshman is already beyond that level — ready for Algebra II, say, or calculus — he or she doesn't have to stay with the group.
"We're just trying to give teachers the best opportunity to work together to support kids, and I think that will lead to the best outcomes for our freshmen," Yates said.
"It doesn't impact their schedule or their opportunity to take classes. All it does is allow them to share a smaller group of core teachers so we can make sure those kids get math, language arts and science teachers in the ninth grade."
Principal Brad Shreve said it's too early in the school year to tell how well the one-group freshman cohort is working, but he's optimistic so far.
He said he doesn't anticipate any problems scheduling all the freshmen together next year. Registrars will just start with the core, then have students fit in electives around that as available.
"We’ve added electives, so I think it's easier now than it used to be," he said.
Lebanon High teacher and program administrator Kim Fandiño, who taught at the high school under Robinson and was a vocal critic of the old academy system, said she's heard no worries from staff members so far about next year's plan.
"I have not heard any concern because we all seem to understand it is about providing support," she said. "It isn't designed to separate the freshmen from the rest of the school, it's designed to give them a few periods together with a group of teachers that supports them individually so that they can feel supported academically in the larger scheme of things."
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.