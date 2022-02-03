Lebanon schools tries to talk school health centers — again

Lebanon education officials plan to answer questions Tuesday, Feb. 8 and share their intentions for a proposed health center that would be based at a school in the district.

The Lebanon Community School District meeting comes weeks after people sharing fears about rumors of students’ access to hormone therapy or abortions shut down a school board meeting where the topic was scheduled to be discussed.

Unlike the first meeting, "take two" will be online via Zoom, not in person.

“People wanted to talk about it,” district Director of Communications and Online Learning Susanne Stefani said. “We wanted to share. And none of that happened.”

Rachel Cannon, interconnected systems framework coordinator for Lebanon Community Schools, is again scheduled to present what the school-based health center would provide for district students.

The meeting also will feature Samaritan Lebanon Community Hospital CEO Marty Cahill and Dana Kosmala, a pediatrician, to represent the medical providers who would run the proposed clinic, Stefani said.

The forum is the first opportunity to comment on the center since Jan. 13, when the district’s board couldn’t keep commenters within time limits and shut down the meeting.

Foremost, Stefani said, district leaders want to tell their community that school-based health centers probably will help students attend and pay attention in class by providing health services they can’t always get to.

Some students struggle managing relationships with friends and family. Some are busy dealing with traumatic experiences, she said, and dealing with ailing mental health frequently prevents students from excelling in school.

Some students would go to medical providers if they had transportation or time off from work and tending to their families.

“Students can’t focus. They can’t learn. Their success is hindered when they have unmet health needs,” Stefani said.

Nearly one-third of students in grades 5 through 12 in districts served by health centers said their mental health was less than good, according to state data. More than four in five students said they had health needs they couldn’t or didn’t have met.

The Oregon Health Authority health center program has seen 78 centers installed across 25 counties. Linn County is one of 11 Oregon counties and the only county in the Willamette Valley without a school-based health center.

Stefani believes schools are no longer a place where a teacher stands in front of a classroom and delivers a lesson, she said.

After the Jan. 13 board meeting, the district responded with health center information on its website. People have questioned how health is the responsibility of schools, she said. Questions appear to have gradually shifted away from the reproductive health of students.

“There’s just a lot of anxiety and fear and frustration right now. And that’s shared by almost everyone, but for different reasons,” she said.

Stefani understands some Lebanon residents' reservations. From where some parents stand, she said, health centers in schools may not be right for their child. But there also are kids who do need the clinic.

“It’s not something we would want to move forward with if we don't have wide support from our school board and the community,” she said. “We are part of the community.”

The meeting is scheduled from 6 to 7:30 p.m. Tuesday.

