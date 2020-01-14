Two "Financial Aid Saturday" events are scheduled for 6 p.m. Jan. 25 and Feb. 8 at McKenzie Hall at Linn-Benton Community College, 6500 Pacific Blvd. SW, Albany.
LBCC Financial Aid staff will be available to assist attendees with completing the 2020-21 Free Application for Federal Student Aid, which covers federal and state grants, direct loans, and federal work study. Workshops will cover such topics as scholarship opportunities, the Oregon Promise and the Oregon Opportunity Grant.
Students and parents should attend together, if possible, and bring tax returns and legal documentation. Both events are open to all.
For more information, visit www.linnbenton.edu/pay4college.
