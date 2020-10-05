Corvallis School District preps, reaches halfway point in plan to bring students back to classrooms

Corvallis schools are putting the finishing touches on their coronavirus-preventative makeovers, while faculty and staff continue to hone their teaching methods for the — albeit tentative — return of pupils in three weeks.
“It feels like it’s my first year,” said Crescent Valley High School teacher April Turple, who’s been a Raider since 1999.
Turple has been working in the school since the academic year began, connecting with her 10th grade English students virtually. She’s one of many teachers across the district who’ve decided to work in-house to restore a sense of normalcy, despite being the only person in the room.
In the summer, Superintendent Ryan Noss announced that the district would begin the year fully online for the first six weeks, despite offering both an online-only and hybrid option to families for the school year. Now, three weeks after classes started on Sept. 14, the district is still weighing the risks of opening its doors to students mid-pandemic.
"We are planning for contingencies that are dictated by state-mandated requirements and health and safety concerns,” Noss wrote in an email on Thursday. “We want to avoid returning to in-person instruction only to be required to transition back to remote learning as we have seen across the country.”
Cases in Benton County have been on the rise, partly due to increased testing by Oregon State University of its students. During the Sept. 24 Corvallis School Board meeting, less than a week after OSU began welcoming students to campus, Noss said he’s closely monitoring the coronavirus’ prevalence in the community and will continue to act accordingly for the district’s opening.
In accordance with the Oregon Health Authority and state Department of Education, Benton County guidelines for returning to in-person schooling include: the countywide case rate being less than or equal to 30 per 100,000 people and test positivity being at or below 5% in the preceding seven days for the past three weeks, in addition to having no staff or student in schools testing positive in the past 14 days.
The county did not meet those guidelines immediately following OSU’s reopening last month.
“I think that those things cause me pause in thinking that we will be able to go back on Oct. 19,” Noss said in the Board meeting.
As currently planned, students who return to school will do so for only two days at a time — half on Mondays and Tuesdays and the others on Thursdays and Fridays. Wednesdays will be individual work days at home for students, while teachers can plan and custodial staff can thoroughly clean facilities for the next group of kids.
CVHS Principal Aaron McKee said schools are also minding requests that families with multiple children enrolled in different schools have the same days of in-person learning — or the opposite if a parent insists.
All schools will have check-in stations where temperatures will be checked and anyone entering or exiting will have to log their information and whether they’re experiencing COVID-19 symptoms. For schools with extra entrances — like elementary schools that have classrooms with back doors — those will be used as much as possible to curb too much mixing of students from different classes.
“We anticipate having a more robust system in place,” said district facilities director Kim Patten. “A lot of people are really going above and beyond to make this work, and there’s still a lot of work being done behind the scenes.”
Patten said she’s planning for schools to have disinfectant supplies in every classroom for use between groups of students. Playgrounds and physical education equipment will also be misted between cohorts of kids.
Elementary school kids will also be provided string backpacks, Patten said, to model and “minimize what students should be bringing back and forth to school.”
If a child tells their teacher they’re feeling sick and is exhibiting possible COVID-19 symptoms, schools will have isolation rooms for them to wait in until a parent or guardian can pick them up.
But, Patten stressed, the district is “not trying to make them feel like they’re taboo or that we should be afraid of them.”
Turple said, besides coronavirus restrictions, she and her CVHS colleagues have been working with one another to make online work more bearable in the meantime.
Among some CVHS teachers’ preparations was taking an Oregon State University class that used Canvas, the district’s main virtual learning tool, to approach the service from the standpoint of students. Turple described it as an asynchronous learning platform — meaning outside the constraints of a traditional classroom — on which synchronous learning is being attempted.
“It’s a steep learning curve,” she said. “My challenge has been, for my own sanity, taking what I know and what I normally would cover and making it more compatible for online.”
That learning curve is testing the ability of every person in the district to adapt, from 50-year-olds to 15-year-olds to 5-year-olds.
“I don’t know how elementary school teachers do it,” Turple said. “They’re like unicorns.”
Adams Elementary unicorn Laura Lashley, a 30-year veteran in Corvallis schools, said the transition has been hard for her and her kindergarteners.
“I love teaching standing up,” Lashley said, referencing her makeshift standing desk. “That’s working.”
The Friday before the first day of school, Lashley held a class meeting to make sure everyone was acclimated to the virtual setup. She and her 22 pupils have since been giving it their best shot, learning about Zoom and virtual classroom rules in addition to the usual shapes and days of the week. Eventually, they’ll figure out breakout rooms and other tools that virtual classrooms have to offer.
“Bless their hearts, they did amazingly well,” she said. “I know it’s hard for them to sustain their attention on the screen. But that’s part of kindergarten.”
Her main difficulty, she said, has been adjusting her teaching to her students’ body language.
Adams Principal Peter Henning said, perhaps, the adults are suffering more from a lack of interaction.
“Kids create ways to have that interaction,” he said. “I think it’s harder for us in a lot of ways.”
Schools like Adams are looking for ways to foster that interaction, though. Henning said his parent-teacher association is planning to host virtual events, and the school itself will have school supply pickup drives.
Lashley pointed out that kindergarteners “don’t know what normal is,” given that it’s many of the kids’ first experience with school.
Overall, many district staff said they’re in agreement that it’s better to face the woes of virtual education together, rather than send students to school only for a coronavirus case spike to send them right back home.
“We’re not doing anybody any favors if they’re losing family members,” McKee said.
Nia Tariq can be reached at 541-812-6091. Follow her on Twitter @NiaTariq.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!