Editorial: Vaccine mandate for schools poses problems

COVID-19 vaccines are safe and effective, and you and your family members should get the jab for your own safety and the health and economic well-being of your communities and the country in general. But the word “should” is an important distinction.

Venturing into the realm of “must” leaves our editorial board uncomfortable, and especially so regarding schoolchildren.

The Corvallis School District is working with the Oregon Health Authority and other agencies to explore the possibility of a COVID-19 vaccine mandate for all medically eligible 12-18-year-olds, and we’re against the idea for reasons we’ll explore here in a bit.

Theoretically, Corvallis students wouldn’t be able to attend in-person classes if they weren’t vaccinated or didn’t have an exemption. Classes with the district’s Corvallis Online program would be offered as an alternative.

While determining to investigate this course of action, board members stressed that vaccinations are a key part for keeping schools open, and that’s an admirable goal – a recurring theme in our reporting is that many students said they struggled with online learning during the novel coronavirus pandemic. The more students who are vaccinated, the safer things are for children, the reasoning goes.