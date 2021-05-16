Editorial: Roses and raspberries (May 16)

• ROSES to an abrupt and welcome shift regarding masks from the CDC and the state of Oregon on Thursday. Those who have been fully vaccinated no longer need to wear masks except in certain situations, such as among large crowds, in hospitals, or on public transportation.

An easing of mask rules seems like a great incentive to convince more people to get a jab or two in the arm so we can beat this pandemic. Plus, being vaccinated means that you’re protecting your family, friends and community members.

• ROSES to setbacks that turned out to be blessings for the operators of two local food carts. Terra Brown always wanted to create her own food cart, but never had the courage until being laid off last year. Her Corvallis business, Terra’s Tastee Treats, lives up to its moniker, and specializes in barbecue and desserts. Bill and Sandi Pollnow lost their commercial floor cleaning business after the March 2020 shutdown, and they launched a new food truck called 3 Potato More that serves loaded baked potatoes and more to customers in both Lebanon and Albany.