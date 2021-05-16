Editorial: Roses and raspberries (May 16)

ROSE (roz) n. One of the most beautiful of all flowers, a symbol of fragrance and loveliness. Often given as a sign of appreciation.
RASPBERRY (raz’ber’e) n. A sharp, scornful comment, criticism or rebuke; a derisive, splatting noise, often called the Bronx cheer.
We hereby deliver:
• ROSEBERRIES to a state civics class requirement currently advancing through the Oregon Legislature, as well as an attempt to create a federal requirement being pushed by U.S. Rep. Earl Blumenauer and others. We applaud these efforts, but also wonder why schools apparently aren’t teaching civics like they used to in the Beaver State and across the United States. Anyone else remember being forced to sit through a city council meeting or other public hearing during their senior year of high school?
Still, the fact this requirement is necessary perhaps explains some of the ridiculous statements we see in online forums, including conspiracy theories and overheated rhetoric. Many people today simply don’t understand the basics of how government works at the local, state or federal levels.
According to the Oregon Capital Bureau, only 24% of students tested in a 2018 National Assessment of Educational Progress — otherwise known as the nation’s report card — were proficient or better in civics. And that’s borderline horrifying for the future of our nation.
• ROSES to summer activities and opportunities being held by Greater Albany Public Schools, all free of charge for students in K-12. The district is relying on community partners, as well as grants from the Oregon Department of Education. After a school year that featured mostly online learning, these activities will provide a chance for some additional learning. Details will be sent out to GAPS families by the end of the month.
• ROSEBERRIES to the cancellation of events such as the Lebanon Strawberry Festival and the Corvallis annual Fourth of July fireworks display over downtown. These events usually make our summers much brighter, but due to the pandemic, it’s been difficult to plan and hold large gatherings even if you’re inclined to do so.
The Strawberry Festival, for example, couldn’t get insurance, which is absolutely critical for organizers in this day and age.
The logistics of pulling off summer celebrations with a cast of volunteers has always been tricky. Things are even more complex since organizers don’t know what government restrictions will be in place.
We’re uncertain how more relaxed regulations will impact other festivals this summer, and if there’s still time to pull them off. Regardless, we’ll look forward to a helping of the greatest strawberry shortcake in the universe. At least that delicious part of the Strawberry Festival will remain this year.
• ROSES to an abrupt and welcome shift regarding masks from the CDC and the state of Oregon on Thursday. Those who have been fully vaccinated no longer need to wear masks except in certain situations, such as among large crowds, in hospitals, or on public transportation.
An easing of mask rules seems like a great incentive to convince more people to get a jab or two in the arm so we can beat this pandemic. Plus, being vaccinated means that you’re protecting your family, friends and community members.
• ROSES to setbacks that turned out to be blessings for the operators of two local food carts. Terra Brown always wanted to create her own food cart, but never had the courage until being laid off last year. Her Corvallis business, Terra’s Tastee Treats, lives up to its moniker, and specializes in barbecue and desserts. Bill and Sandi Pollnow lost their commercial floor cleaning business after the March 2020 shutdown, and they launched a new food truck called 3 Potato More that serves loaded baked potatoes and more to customers in both Lebanon and Albany.
• ROSES to shortcuts, and to the city of Corvallis for attempting to compile a map of “active travel corridors” that are available to pedestrians and bicyclists. These are pathways through parks, or places where sidewalks continue but roads dead end. Corvallis and other towns are filled with such small journeys, and they make a walk, skateboard ride or bike trip far more enjoyable than just sticking to a busy roadway.
To participating in the mapping, just go to https://www.corvallisoregon.gov/publicworks/page/active-travel-corridors and follow the directions.