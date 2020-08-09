Editorial: Roses and Raspberries (Aug. 9)

ROSE (roz) n. One of the most beautiful of all flowers, a symbol of fragrance and loveliness. Often given as a sign of appreciation.
RASPBERRY (raz’ber’e) n. A sharp, scornful comment, criticism or rebuke; a derisive, splatting noise, often called the Bronx cheer.
We hereby deliver:
•ROSES to bystanders who saved two children from drowning in a four-day span at McKercher Park near Crawfordsville. These two rescues show the true nature of Oregonians and how we are willing to leap into action when someone is in trouble. Both of the children were caught by a submerged log at the popular swimming spot, according to the Sweet Home Fire District. Our waterways, while beautiful, can feature swift-moving water and dangerous debris. Stay careful out there, and it’s best to wear a life jacket.
•RASPBERRIES to the city of Corvallis for not (so far, at last) being able to come up with more than one contested City Council race for November. With Tuesday's deadline to pick up packets looming, it might be that the Ward 5 race between incumbent Charlyn Ellis and challenger Briae Lewis will be the only one that will feature two candidates. Are the sitting councilors that good? Are potential candidates reluctant to participate because of the time commitment? Should the city be doing more to encourage more residents to run for office? We think a vigorous and thoughtful debate on the city’s future is enhanced by multi-candidate council races.
•ROSES to Oregon State University for its influential and collaborative coronavirus testing program TRACE (the acronym stands for Team-based Rapid Assessment of Community-Level Coronavirus Epidemics). TRACE testers added significant knowledge on the spread of COVID-19 in Corvallis before branching out to Newport in Lincoln County and Hermiston in Umatilla County. The OSU findings led to Lincoln County voluntarily stepping back a phase in the state’s reopening ladder, while Gov. Kate Brown cited OSU’s reporting on virus testing of individuals as well as water samples as a key element in her decision to knock Umatilla County back two phases. The OSU program also has shown the way in terms of collaboration by involving five OSU colleges (Science, Agricultural Sciences, Engineering, Public Health and Human Sciences, and Veterinary Medicine) as well as Benton, Lincoln and Umatilla counties’ health officials.
•ROSES to the Corvallis Sewing Brigade, whose volunteers have hit the 45,000-mask milestone. The brigade was honored at the start of last Monday’s City Council meeting. The group has involved between 100 and 200 volunteers and has been churning out as many as 500 masks per day. Donations and volunteers remain welcome. Go to www.corvallissewingbrigade.com to learn more.
•ROSES to a local effort to remember the 75th anniversary of the bombings of Hiroshima and Nagasaki in Japan. Observances around the world, including in Corvallis, had to be postponed due to the novel coronavirus pandemic. But residents organized a window display at Oregon Coffee & Tea at 215 N.W. Monroe Ave. The display serves to remind people about the horrors of nuclear weapons, which should never be used again.
•ROSES to Bruce the Moose and the Benton County Historical Society. Last month, the majestic stuffed animal had his antlers removed for a journey from Philomath to the society’s new museum in downtown Corvallis. The facility was supposed to reopen in mid-April, but that was pushed back because of COVID-19 and government restrictions regarding the illness. We still don’t have a firm opening date yet. But the arrival of Bruce was still a momentous occasion years in the making. When the museum does open, it will be another jewel for downtown Corvallis.
•ROSES to Dwight and Susan Sheets, who are leading a $2 million effort to restore and reopen the government-owned Santiam Pass Ski Lodge. The historic 1940 structure was built by the Civilian Conservation Corps, and it’s a sort of sister to Timberline Lodge up on Mount Hood. But it fell into disrepair after closing in the mid-1980s. The Sheets hope to turn the Santiam Lodge into a day lodge with a café and sort of a community center, events venue and museum. This really could be, and should be, a gem for the Santiam Pass area and mid-valley residents, many of whom visited the lodge while learning to ski, for summer camps and church events and more.
