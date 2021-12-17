Editorial: Next spring's Lebanon school bond measure should pass

There’s no hemming and hawing now. Things have moved past a mere possibility. The words “considering” or “mulling” are no longer accurate.

In May, the Lebanon Community Schools will pursue a bond measure to maintain facilities, including the Jan Nadig Pool, Superintendent Bo Yates confirmed in a meeting with our editorial board last week.

“If we didn’t move forward with this, I would feel totally irresponsible at this point,” Yates said. Without the levy, school buildings would fall into disrepair and the pool could have a catastrophic event that closes it.

Only the fine details remain to be ironed out before putting a proposal before voters.

The grant from the state isn’t a guarantee, but it’s probable. Also probable is that such funding may act as an additional incentive for residents.

Property owners with an assessed value of $175,000 — the average home in Lebanon, according to the district — would pay about $50 extra each year in taxes.

That may sound like a lot of cash, and, to be sure, it is. But the bond measure seems rather frugal and won’t change Lebanon school buildings into palaces like the Taj Mahal.

The maintenance work would include heating, air conditioning and ventilation upgrades (which are critical during the pandemic and for summer school), fixing roofs, enhancing security, and doing seismic upgrades, such as at the high school gym where students might gather in an emergency.

The planned improvements aren’t particularly glamorous or fancy. “We’re trying to be as pragmatic as possible,” Yates said.

Even the security upgrades are relatively basic and common sense. For example, video cameras in Lebanon school entryways are on a patchwork of different technologies. One system would make it far easier for the district and police agencies to monitor efficiently.

And, yes, the Lebanon school district still believes in having school resource officers at Lebanon High School and at the ready. “It’s not really controversial for us,” Yates said. “I can’t imagine schools that wouldn’t want to have them,” he added.

Yates stressed that the $28 million is still far short of the more than $41 million needed for repairs for the district, a figure that was indicated in a 2019 assessment and surely has only grown since then. And it will only grow more if the bond measure isn’t passed.

The levy would direct about $10 million toward the Lebanon Community Pool, and the Jan Nadig Pool inside the building. The pool sees 60,000 visits per year, but it’s also 55 years old, and lead pipes underneath are in poor shape.

The pool brings value to the community as a place to exercise and for entertainment. But its activities also represent a tremendous safety asset for Lebanon, which is near the Santiam River, the Willamette River, Foster Reservoir, Green Peter Reservoir, and other waterways.

Every year, every student enrolled in third grade has the opportunity to go to the Lebanon Community Pool to take swim lessons as part of their school day. “As a parent, it’s incredibly important,” Yates said.

A major advantage for the district as it pursues the bond measure is that in most instances it doesn’t charge local groups to use facilities, whether those are youth sports leagues or church congregations. Residents pay for the schools and get bang for their bucks because these are community spaces.

Officials don’t want to create barriers to using those facilities because the community provides in-kind and cash donations for them, Yates explained. A prime example is the upgrades at Heath Stadium. “Our goal when we put that track and turf in was to wear it out, not maintain it,” Yates said.

For various reasons, including the maintenance of taxpayer-funded facilities and public safety, the upcoming bond measure sounds like a good idea. Also worth considering is that bond rates are at historic lows now, which creates a lower burden for the taxpayer, and construction and materials costs keep rising.

When Lebanon voters get their ballots in the spring, they should vote “yes.” Passing the bond measure is the responsible thing to do for the community.

