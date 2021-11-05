Editorial: Cemetery episode a shame for Lebanon, a city on the rise

An overzealous cleanup at a Lebanon cemetery has given the community a bit of a black eye, and that’s a shame.

The city of Lebanon is undeniably a success story for the mid-Willamette Valley, as it has bounced back from the downturn of the timber economy much better than many other areas.

Locals and former residents returning for a visit can proudly look over the positive changes here. Just in the last decade or so, the town has seen the addition of a school that produces outstanding doctors (the College of Osteopathic Medicine of the Pacific, Northwest), the Edward C. Allworth Veterans Home, new Linn-Benton Community College facilities, a swanky new hotel, new walking trails at Cheadle Lake and elsewhere, a downtown revitalization and more.

Problems remain to be solved, to be sure – poverty, homelessness, high housing prices and substance abuse are issues facing nearly every community in the mid-valley – but Lebanon seems on the right path and headed toward a promising future. Even brighter days are ahead.

So it was troubling to hear about a local cemetery that’s so poorly managed it can’t properly honor the past.

For those who missed the news, Lebanon’s Independent Order of Odd Fellows Cemetery recently tried to spruce things up by removing tokens of remembrance left on graves. The reasoning was that mementos left around tombstones make maintenance such as lawn-mowing and leaf collections difficult.

So without much outreach, the cemetery trashed decorations including angel statues, religious crosses, inscribed stones, poems, military memorabilia, American flags and more.

Naturally, residents whose loved ones are buried in the cemetery were furious when they stumbled across the development and a massive burn pile of keepsakes. Reporter Cody Mann detailed their frustrations.

Quality journalism doesn't happen without your help Support local news coverage and the people who report it by subscribing to the Albany Democrat-Herald.

“It was like reliving my daddy’s death all over again,” said Candi Elliott, whose father Roy Burnsides, a Vietnam veteran, is buried in the cemetery. Medals and challenge coins, including one from her son on active military duty, disappeared during the cleanup.

Robbin Davis’ husband, Army Staff Sgt. Kevin Davis, was killed in action in 2005 in Iraq, and his final resting place is the IOOF cemetery. “People have lost things that they’ll never get back,” Davis said.

The IOOF in Lebanon acknowledged that it made mistakes with the cleanup, and that there had been an ongoing but overlooked issue with keepsakes at gravesites.

Other cemeteries typically don’t have these sorts of problems because community members understand what rules are in place at the properties. Stuffed animals can’t be left at gravesites for months on end in the finicky Pacific Northwest weather. And at other cemeteries, residents know to gather mementos before regular cleanups, then return them after the work is done.

The Odd Fellows have rolled out a new website and there is a Facebook group to help keep the public informed about cemetery cleanups and other related events, including opportunities to volunteer. And that’s a nice start to healing the hurt feelings here.

We hope Lebanon residents volunteer – just as they’ve been doing. It’s no secret that Pioneer School, Lebanon Union High School’s class of 1968 and others have been helping with the upkeep of the IOOF cemetery for years.

We don’t want to draw too many conclusions about the state of the local Odd Fellows Lodge from this episode. In general, however, nonprofit fraternal and service organizations have seen their aging membership decline over the decades, and that’s resulted in less volunteer work and philanthropy for communities large and small throughout the United States.

Lebanon’s population has surged in the last few decades, but it’s important for residents to continue to step up.

Communities can do great things with a little bit of work from a lot of people, and Lebanon should be a town that cares about its history, even as it moves forward.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0