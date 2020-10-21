Editorial: Another look at our endorsements for November

For those of you with your ballots on the kitchen table waiting to be filled out, here’s another look at our endorsements for the November general election.
This also might be a good time to remind our readers of our primary criteria in making our picks on candidates: We simply endorsed the person who we thought was going to bring the most benefit to the mid-Willamette Valley.
To be sure, this sort of electoral calculation is nothing new for many residents here. Moderate Democrats we know from Linn County have voted for Republicans occasionally and even often, simply because they live in a red area and the most serious candidates sometimes are from the right side of the aisle. The opposite of this can be true in Benton County.
So, again, we’re simply looking for who will do the most good for our area while in public office, and this has resulted in a mix of conservative and liberal voices on our list.
For those counting, we endorsed three Democrats and four Republicans for local office this election, as well as two Democrats for seats in Washington, D.C. (We didn’t include mayoral races in this tally, as they are non-partisan positions.)
As for measures, we supported every bond levy on the ballot in Linn and Benton counties. We generally have supported public safety agencies, schools and libraries in the past, and this was no exception.
Without further ado, here are our picks.
Linn County Board of Commissioners: Republican Sherrie Sprenger of Scio is the choice given her track record as a state representative, and we believe she’ll leverage her considerable connections in Salem to the benefit of Linn County residents.
Benton County Board of Commissioners Position 2: Xan Augerot, the incumbent Democrat, is sharp and articulate on the issues facing the area and we’re confident she’ll continue to do a good job.
Benton County Board of Commissioners Position 3: Democrat Nancy Wyse, a current Corvallis City Council member, has a proven track record of public service.
Oregon House District 11: Republican Katie Boshart Glaser, who lives outside Lebanon, will be a better representative for Linn County than the incumbent, who has served the Eugene area well.
Oregon House District 15: Republican Shelly Boshart Davis of Albany, the incumbent, has a strong grasp of the issues, and has hustled to help victims of the September wildfires, assist residents in getting their unemployment checks and more.
Oregon House District 16: Democratic Party incumbent Dan Rayfield of Corvallis is gaining momentum and experience in Salem, and we generally agree with his positions on key issues.
Oregon House District 17: Republican Jami Cate of Lebanon, a local farmer, wants to make sure rural voices are heard by the Legislature and could serve as an informed voice on land use issues.
Albany mayor: City Council member Alex Johnson II is pro-business, pro-people and a go-getter. We believe he’s the best candidate to energize Albany and gently push it forward.
Philomath mayor: City Councilor Doug Edmonds is well informed about his community and has a no-nonsense but relaxed approach that will make him the best leader for this small town.
U.S. Senate: Democrat Jeff Merkley, the incumbent, is our pick given the lack of serious alternatives, and we don’t have a problem with many of his policies and stances.
U.S. House District 4: Democratic Party incumbent Peter DeFazio has clout, experience and knowledge on an array of topics.
Linn County law enforcement levy: A wholehearted recommendation here for this renewal (and slight increase), which will help keep the public safe.
Sweet Home police levy: Another easy “yes” vote for a renewal for a public safety agency doing a great job.
Sweet Home library levy: We’ll lump our public libraries with police, fire and schools as critical services, so we’re endorsing this renewal levy.
Alsea School bond: Vote “yes” for these important improvements, which will make the heart of this Coast Range community even better.
CORRECTIONS: Cate’s first name and Miriam Cummins’ last name were misspelled in Friday’s editorial in this space. We apologize for the errors.
