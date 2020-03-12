East Linn Christian Academy closes amid COVID-19
East Linn Christian Academy in Lebanon announced via social media on Thursday that it will not hold classes Thursday and Friday. 

The decision was made after two cases of COVID-19, more commonly known as coronavirus, were reported in Lebanon. The presumptive positive cases stem from the Edward C. Allworth Oregon's Veteran's Home in Lebanon and have impacted two residents over the age of 80. 

"Given, several of our parents work at the Veteran’s home and individuals from our local congregations we feel it necessary to initiate a precautionary closure," the school said in a statement. 

Parents will be notified via email about the possibility of holding classes next week. 

