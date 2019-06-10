East Linn Class of 2019
Jennifer Davis

Brandon Louis Bates, Emma Jayne Bowler, Elexis Michelle Bradley, Loyal Russell Burns IV, Madelyne Rose Elliott, Grayson Wayne Fisher, Peyton Soo Jong Gerig, Preston Soo Chul Gerig, Avery Michele Hartl, Josiah Michael Hatfield, Carlie Danielle Ils, Benjamin Jeffrey Johnson, Kody Walker Jones, Kei Kawai, Carson Jay King, Justin Gabriel McPherson, Cory James Mills, Christopher Graham Morton, Oh Seungrok, Rhett James Osborne, Elijah Harrison Peters, Matthew Andronicus Reardon, Emma Lea Roth, Lilyanne Grace Savage, Natalie Ann Steckley, Wyatt Thomas Swanson, Brianna Faith Train, Jacob Ryan Vandehey, Trent Ray Weller, Olivia Grace Wilson, Shunsuke Yamashina, Bochen Zhang.

Not pictured: Kody Jones, Natalie Steckley, Rhett Osborne, Brandon Bates, Olivia Grace Wilson.

