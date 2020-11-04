Dykstra holds slight lead in Lebanon City Council race

Retired minister Wayne Dykstra holds a narrow lead in his bid to fill the open seat on the Lebanon City Council representing Ward 1.

Dykstra leads Lebanon High School senior Zach Beck by about 60 votes in the updated results posted by the Linn County Elections Office. Dykstra has tallied 871 votes, with Beck receiving 822 votes, and 192 votes for write-in candidates. The result remains unofficial until the election is certified.

“I didn’t do much campaigning, as such, so I really wasn’t sure how it was going to go,” Dykstra said Tuesday night.

This was the only contested local race in Lebanon. Ward 1 has been represented by Robert Furlow since 2014. Furlow, 70, chose not to seek reelection.

Dykstra grew up in Lebanon and is a graduate of Lebanon Union High School. He has experience as a small business owner and later served as a pastor for several congregations. He moved back to Lebanon in 2013 and has served as president of the Lebanon Genealogical Society and a board member of the Lebanon Museum Foundation.

Beck has said he is running for office because of the influence of his grandfather, former Lebanon City Councilor Ray Weldon.

Lebanon Mayor Paul Aziz was unopposed in his bid for a fifth two-year term. He received 6,163 votes.

Rebecca Grizzle, who has served on the council since 2013, was unopposed in Ward 2. Grizzle received 1,674 votes.

Council President Jason Bolen, who has represented Ward 3 since 2013, was also unopposed in his bid for a third four-year term. He received 1,995 votes.