Duo brings joy to the veterans' home

When Dave Cutter was in the United States Navy from 1966 to 1971 he served as a hospital corpsman, taking care of fellow sailors who had been injured.

Today, he continues to take care of his fellow veterans as a volunteer at the Edward C. Allworth Veterans’ Home in Lebanon.

Cutter, 71, and Lucy, his trained therapy dog, visit the home every Wednesday, bringing smiles and comfort to residents and staff alike.

Bess Broce, the volunteer coordinator at the home, said the duo has become an important part of the weekly routine.

“Dave and his dogs have been with us almost two years. He’s been here with us long enough to build a really great rapport with our veterans and the spouses. They remember his face, they remember the dogs, It’s a feeling of comfort he brings every time he comes in,” Broce said. “He is here every Wednesday, so they have something to look forward to, which is important right now.”

Cutter has always been a dog lover, but after retiring at the end of 2015, he was looking for new ways to stay involved. He serves as a volunteer at the Oregon Coast Aquarium and is a scuba diving team leader, but there was still something missing.

When he learned about Joys of Living Assistance Dogs in Salem, he was intrigued. The organization has training programs for both assistance dogs and therapy dogs.

“It’s something I felt I wanted to do. You’ve got to give back some way,” Cutter said.

He first went through the therapy dog training program with Ike, who grew to be a 160-pound Landseer European Continental Type. Unfortunately, Ike had been poorly treated as a puppy before Cutter took him in as a rescue dog and his physical injuries shortened his life.