Dunn Forest, one of the research forests managed by Oregon State University, was closed Saturday as officials investigated a report of an encounter that morning with an aggressive cougar.

Dunn Forest is north of Corvallsi.

OSU Research Forests issued a notice on its Facebook page Saturday afternoon regarding the incident and said that it was working with the Oregon Department of Fish and Wildlife and the Oregon State Police on the investigation.

More information will be provided when available.

