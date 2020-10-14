Duncan to serve 10th term as mayor of Harrisburg, aka "Mayberry"

HARRISBURG — Bobby Duncan’s mother died when he was 4 and his dad led a troubled life, so he bounced around as a child, attending 15 schools in 12 years. As a result, he yearned for someplace to call his own, a real hometown.

He found what he needed in Harrisburg — and the feeling appears to be mutual. Duncan, 65, is running unopposed in the November general election for his 10th consecutive two-year term as the mayor of this small city along the Willamette River.

“I belong here. This town is who I am,” Duncan said as he stood on his front porch, an American flag waving in the background.

“There’s such a great spirit here. It’s almost palpable. This is an amazing place,” Duncan added. Linn County officials, he noted, sometimes jokingly call the town “Mayberry” for its idyllic feel.

Duncan credited his longevity in leading the city to the quality of Harrisburg’s employees and to the volunteers, including City Council members, he’s worked with over the years.

“The councilors, they operate on the premise that they are servants first. It’s not about them. It’s about everyone else,” Duncan said.

Duncan and his wife, Donna Duncan, moved into a Victorian house in Harrisburg about 25 years ago. The structure needed repairs, but that fell right into Duncan’s wheelhouse since he worked as a finish carpenter.