Authorities believe that they have identified a body recovered from the Willamette River in mid-June, but are waiting for DNA tests for final confirmation.
“We have a fairly high certainty of who he is,” said Benton County Undersheriff Greg Ridler.
The man’s family has been notified, but his name won’t be released until the tests are completed, Ridler said. “I would anticipate it would be a couple of months. That’s just based on history. I don’t have a definite time,” he added.
Investigators think that the man was homeless, camping in the Albany area, and drowned in April. “We believe he was swept up in the flooding events and drowned in that,” Ridler said.
“There’s no indication of suspicious activity regarding this,” he added.
During the April flooding, public safety agencies rescued several residents from rapidly rising waters in Linn and Benton counties, including homeless people in wooded areas.
The body was discovered in brush in the river on June 12 near Takena Landing in Albany.
