Driving to and from Lebanon's Taco Bell is about to get trickier

The lunch rush is about to get slightly less convenient at the Lebanon Taco Bell.

A booming beer business and the coming appearance of food carts triggered a road change and driveway closure suggested in a two-decade-old traffic study.

“We’re just now getting to it, 22 years later,” city engineering director Ron Whitlatch said.

The city will shut down a curb cut and driveway Monday, Feb. 14, on East Airport Road that flows traffic into the fast food store’s drive-through and a nearby row of shops while crews install a cement median that will force traffic leaving on the north side of the complex to turn right.

Cars leaving the parking lot will have to drive around to the east, then south on Primrose, where crews are building a road through a field, past a brewery slated to open in April, then turn again to drive west to Highway 20, named Main Street where it passes north to south as the town’s major thoroughfare — three right turns to make a left.

Drivers turning left into Taco Bell from Airport don’t have a protected turn lane, and the curb island-forced circuit around the parking lot will be safer for drivers, Whitlatch said.

“You’re going to have more room to make decisions on traffic,” he said.

Whitlatch said the addition of businesses and a road behind the shopping center, to the east, was addressed in a 2000 city study of how land development might affect the way traffic flows past Taco Bell.

While the city is trying not to affect business, Whitlatch said, the traffic change comes as Tallman Brewing prepares to open in the spring. The brewery joins Barsideous and Conversion brewing in a rapidly expanding market.

More people and businesses are moving to Lebanon, and they’ll bring more cars, Whitlatch said.

The Albany firm that developed the brewery space, Pacific Sky Northwest LLC, also is putting in space for a pod of food carts.

Kenzie Potter, a Taco Bell employee, said the restaurant will stay open.

