A man who was critically hurt in a three-vehicle crash on Jan. 2 has died, according to a news release from the Albany Police Department.
Trevor Gabriel Lincoln, 35, of Lebanon, died Jan. 3 at a Salem hospital from injuries he sustained from the crash at Santiam Highway and Goldfish Farm Road. According to police, he was driving a 2007 Honda Pilot.
Neither a timeline of events nor the cause of the accident have been made public. Another passenger vehicle and a semi-truck carrying an empty livestock trailer were also involved.
Lincoln was the only individual transported from the scene with injuries.
The east- and westbound lanes of Highway 20 were closed from Goldfish Farm Road to Scravel Hill Road for approximately five hours while members of the Multi-Agency Investigation Team (which includes officers from the Albany and Lebanon police departments, Linn County Sheriff's Office and the Oregon State Police) processed the scene.
The Benton County Sheriff's Office, Linn County Sheriff's Office and Oregon State Police were involved in the investigation, which is still ongoing.
