Driver arrested after crash in Lebanon
  Updated
071720-adh-nws-HWY 34 Crash-my

Oregon State Police troopers investigate a two-vehicle collision near the intersection of Highway 34 and Red Bridge Road that sent three people to local hospitals on Thursday.

 Mark Ylen Mid-Valley Media

Three people were transported for minor injuries after a pickup truck crashed into a farm truck hauling seed in Lebanon on Thursday. 

According to Oregon State Police, at approximately 11:40 a.m., a farm truck was in the left hand turning lane waiting for westbound traffic to clear off Highway 34 so it could make the turn onto Red Bridge Road. A white Toyota pick up truck hit the right rear corner of the farm truck, causing the Toyota to spin, cross in front of the farm truck and cross both westbound lanes. It came to a stop in a ditch on the north side of Highway 34. 

All three passengers in the Toyota were transported with minor injuries. 

The driver, Health Lee Smith, 38, of Lebanon was arrested at the hospital for DUII, reckless driving, driving while suspended, driving uninsured and reckless endangering. 

