Driven to success: LBCC holds CARmencement ceremonies

Automobiles were decorated with balloons, signs and painted windows. Drivers honked their horns and weaved their way through the parking lots at Linn-Benton Community College’s Albany campus on Wednesday as part of the school’s 2021 CARmencement ceremonies.

The drive through event, which was scheduled to continue on Thursday afternoon, was a creative solution for holding graduation during the pandemic.

And some graduates got creative, arriving in golf carts and via limousines.

“A favorite for me was a pickup truck loaded full of family members and friends, including two young kids with signs that said “Mom and Dad Grad Squad,” said LBCC President Lisa Avery. “These young boys were proud to celebrate their mom and dad, who had each recently finished LBCC programs that will help them get to work at good jobs in our community.”

Christina Rubalcava of Corvallis was chauffeured by her father and his wife, and she exited their vehicle near a bubble machine along the route, posed for photos and picked up her diploma.

“This is amazing,” Rubalcava exclaimed a few moments later. “I can’t believe they were able to make this for everybody.”