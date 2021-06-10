Driven to success: LBCC holds CARmencement ceremonies

Automobiles were decorated with balloons, signs and painted windows. Drivers honked their horns and weaved their way through the parking lots at Linn-Benton Community College’s Albany campus on Wednesday as part of the school’s 2021 CARmencement ceremonies.
The drive through event, which was scheduled to continue on Thursday afternoon, was a creative solution for holding graduation during the pandemic.
And some graduates got creative, arriving in golf carts and via limousines.
“A favorite for me was a pickup truck loaded full of family members and friends, including two young kids with signs that said “Mom and Dad Grad Squad,” said LBCC President Lisa Avery. “These young boys were proud to celebrate their mom and dad, who had each recently finished LBCC programs that will help them get to work at good jobs in our community.”
Christina Rubalcava of Corvallis was chauffeured by her father and his wife, and she exited their vehicle near a bubble machine along the route, posed for photos and picked up her diploma.
“This is amazing,” Rubalcava exclaimed a few moments later. “I can’t believe they were able to make this for everybody.”
Rubalcava, who received her degree in applied science of nursing, wore a royal blue gown and mortar board, though some graduates dressed far more relaxed. She doesn’t have a job yet, but she has an interview lined up. “I’m really excited. I like taking care of people,” she said.
The 39-year-old has worked at Samaritan Lebanon Community Hospital as a certified nurse assistant for more than eight years. “The nurses there insisted I go to nursing school,” Rubalcava said.
She completed her prerequisites by taking a course at a time for two-and-a-half years, and continued to work as she completed the program.
“It was hard at some points, but you just keep working at it,” Rubalcava said.
Caleb Martin, 20, of Bakersfield, California, already has secured a full-time job as a diesel technician for a John Deere dealership back home. His employer actually sent him to school at LBCC, which Martin said has a regional reputation for producing quality mechanics.
Martin said he enjoyed the CARmencement, in large part because the people on campus were engaged in the unusual ceremony.
Faculty members lined the course and cheered for students.
Melanie Kelly, a nursing faculty member, was a high-energy presence. She shook a tambourine, whooped and held a “Yay! RN Nurses” sign as graduates and their loved ones drove past.
“It’s been a hard year. … They’ve persevered,” Kelly said, noting that students had to quickly transition at the end of last year to online classes due to the pandemic.
“Everybody out here is enthusiastic and we’re proud of the students for what they accomplished,” Kelly said.
LBCC had about 900 graduates for 2021, but roughly 300 signed up for a time slot to participate in CARmencement festivities on Wednesday and Thursday, said Jennifer Boehmer, executive director of institutional advancement and the LBCC Foundation.
Graduates from 2020, who had an online only ceremony, last year, were among those that participated in the festivities, Boehmer added.
Wednesday was “cohort night” for LBCC’s graduation, featuring students in healthcare occupations, trades and manufacturing and culinary arts. Thursday was scheduled for general graduates.
