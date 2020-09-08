Drive-in service honors the life of teacher Anne Williams

Anne Williams’ passion for teaching and love for her family were remembered during a celebration of her life Thursday evening at Lebanon’s Cheadle Lake Park.

Hundreds of cars filled the lot at the park as family, friends, colleagues and former students gathered to pay their respects to the beloved language arts teacher at Lebanon High School.

Williams died Aug. 27 after a two-year fight with colon cancer. She was 43.

Fellow teacher Tim Rowley recalled being more than a little terrified of Williams when he began teaching at LHS. They later became friends and he saw first-hand how seriously she took their profession.

Rowley remembered telling Williams that one school day was going to be fairly light. She didn’t congratulate him on his easy day, but instead asked why he had planned it this way.

“Tim, you have a limited amount of time with these kids and every moment is a moment you could change their life. Teach on purpose, never on accident,” Rowley recalled her saying.

Those who were in attendance at the service were a testimony to Williams’ belief in the power of a teacher.

“Anne was amazing. Every one of you out there are here because she touched your life. She was a gift from God and I am so grateful for the short time I had,” Rowley said.

Kathleen Ramirez, Williams’ sister-in-law, also spoke at the celebration. She remembered her first encounter with Williams.

“I instantly liked her. She was super smart, quick witted and sarcastic,” Ramirez said.